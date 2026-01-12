Media buyers say Yahoo’s DSP is one to watch

Keep up to date with Digiday’s annual coverage of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. More from the series →

After Yahoo was sold by Verizon Wireless to Apollo Global, many deemed it a trade-down, with exits to private equity often interpreted as a last shot at relevance.

Since that 2021 deal, it has undergone a reputational turnaround among parts of the advertising industry, even if the aggressive advance of another challenger has blunted its momentum.

Most recently, Yahoo’s demand-side platform has become a source of genuine curiosity — and in some cases cautious enthusiasm — among media buyers.

Conversations with senior agency leaders point to tangible product progress: a clearer AI roadmap, an expanding commerce media footprint, and a more coherent identity spine. That momentum was underscored during last week’s Consumer Electronics Show, when Yahoo confirmed earlier reports that it was updating its buying platform with agentic AI capabilities, following months of industry speculation around AI-driven workflow changes inside DSPs.

Yet recent developments, including a fresh round of layoffs — the depth of which Yahoo declined to detail — reinforce a broader truth: even with renewed interest, Yahoo remains firmly in challenger territory.

That challenge is sharpened by Amazon’s DSP, which continues to grow at a pace buyers describe as difficult for the rest of the field to match, particularly as it pushes further into premium video, commerce media, and full-funnel measurement — a strategy Digiday has previously detailed in its coverage of how Amazon is reshaping the DSP category.

This leaves Yahoo in a nuanced middle position: materially improved, increasingly well regarded by sophisticated traders, and generating real buzz — but operating in a market increasingly defined by platform scale.

Technical reset

Sources close to the company describe the past year as a “technical reset” for Yahoo DSP. At CES, Yahoo confirmed the platform has undergone a multi-phase rebuild designed to reposition it as an AI-native buying environment, moving beyond legacy automation toward an agentic model.

Under this approach, AI systems assist with planning, optimize bidding and pacing, surface cross-channel opportunities, automate elements of measurement, and reduce executional friction for traders. Rather than black-box automation, the emphasis is on embedding always-on intelligence across the workflow — echoing broader buyer demands for explainability Digiday has reported on in AI-driven media buying.

Central to that shift is what Yahoo calls a “Yours, Mine, and Ours” framework, which it announced on Jan. 6 at CES. Advertisers can deploy their own AI agents, rely on Yahoo’s native agents, or connect the two through APIs and Model Context Protocols. The intent is to allow external models to participate directly in activation, troubleshooting, and audience discovery within governed data boundaries — a more open stance than rivals that tightly control AI extensibility.

At launch, Yahoo said agentic capabilities already live include AI-assisted campaign activation, proactive troubleshooting for pacing and delivery issues, and audience exploration via programmatic access to Yahoo DSP metadata. More advanced optimization, QA, and measurement agents are expected through 2026.

A long-term growth engine

Multiple sources describe the DSP as central to Yahoo’s long-term strategy, even as speculation around a potential sale persists. Internally, it is viewed as a growth engine and the focal point of broader tech modernization — a theme consistent with Digiday’s prior reporting on private-equity-owned media companies refocusing on ad tech.

Recent evolution includes a year-long infrastructure overhaul, a widened push toward mid-market advertisers, new commerce media partnerships, and the formal unveiling of its agentic roadmap at CES.

Commerce media

Commerce media has emerged as one of Yahoo DSP’s more unexpected strengths. Buyers say its ability to blend retail data with ConnectID, extend into categories where Amazon is less dominant, and layer commerce signals across Yahoo-owned properties gives it a differentiated role — particularly as the category accelerates, as Digiday has outlined in its coverage of commerce media’s expansion beyond retail giants.

Easier to justify

Several senior agency executives say the platform has materially improved across UI, workflow, identity resolution, and support. Crucially, it has retained advanced trader controls at a time when rivals are abstracting them away — a dynamic Digiday has previously examined in relation to The Trade Desk and DV360 tightening control.

Constrained by scale and structure

Despite improved sentiment, challenges remain. Demand diversification has thinned following multiple rounds of layoffs, with the DSP team taking disproportionate hits, according to sources. Yahoo declined to comment.

The bottom line

Yahoo DSP enters 2026 as a technically stronger, AI-forward, commerce-media-capable alternative at a moment when buyers are hungry for options. But the market is consolidating rapidly around Amazon, Google, and The Trade Desk.

The question is whether improved tooling and agentic ambition are enough in a category increasingly defined by scale.