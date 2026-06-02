Ad Tech Briefing: Containerization moves from concept to competition

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The programmatic supply chain has spent the past decade optimizing around distance — separating data, decisioning, and execution across multiple hops in the name of scale. Now, a growing cohort of ad tech firms is trying to reverse that architecture altogether.

On June 1, PubMatic became the latest to formalize that shift, launching its containerization layer, Decision Fabric, built on AgenticOS. The product allows partners — including inPowered, MiQ, Chalice, and SWYM — to run their own decisioning models directly within the supply path, as soon as an impression becomes available.

By moving bidding logic, audience qualification, and optimization closer to the auction itself — rather than executing those decisions in demand-side platforms or public cloud environments — operational costs can be significantly reduced. These benefits include better signal fidelity, lower latency, plus other reductions in infrastructure costs, alongside more direct access to inventory.

PubMatic’s move follows a similar announcement from Index Exchange earlier this spring, in which its “Index Cloud” initiative enabled partners — including DSPs, such as Bedrock — to deploy applications directly within its exchange infrastructure.

Both launches are indicative of an increasingly widely held thesis that the industry’s traditional architecture is no longer economically or operationally efficient.

The cost of distance

This is because programmatic scale has come with a hidden trade-off, i.e., the cost of processing vast volumes of bidstream data in external environments.

As one executive explained in an earlier conversation, much of the expense in ad tech today is not in decisioning itself, but in simply “listening” to the bidstream — a cost largely borne in public cloud infrastructure.

That dynamic has had second-order effects, with many crediting such opinions as contributing to multiple supply-path optimization initiatives, including The Trade Desk’s launch of OpenPath.

To manage cloud costs, many DSPs and data providers throttle the volume of bid requests they process, effectively narrowing their view of the market. In turn, that constrains their ability to identify valuable impressions or audiences at scale.

Containerization — whether framed as Decision Fabric, Index Cloud, or similar initiatives — attempts to remove that constraint by relocating compute to where the data originates. As one source familiar with these developments put it: “If you can run your models where the impression is created, you stop paying to move the data around — and you stop losing signal along the way.”

Reworking the middle layer

Such shifts also complement media agencies and large advertisers moving closer to supply infrastructure, seeking greater control over economics, data flows, and execution paths.

Recent reporting has highlighted how holding companies are exploring more direct integrations with supply-side platforms, and in some cases, reconsidering their reliance on traditional auction dynamics altogether. Containerization offers a technical pathway to support that ambition.

Hand more margin back to the market Kevin Flood, First Party Capital

As Kevin Flood, founder of First Party Capital, noted in a recent conversation with Digiday, embedding decisioning capabilities directly into supply infrastructure lets buyers access the full bidstream without throttling, while also reducing costs associated with cloud processing.

This, in turn, creates the potential for ad tech outfits “hand more margin back out to the market,” thus facilitating new commercial models.

Others frame it more bluntly. One industry executive described the shift as “a way to get closer to the metal,” adding that the traditional separation between SSPs and DSPs is becoming increasingly artificial.

Control versus consolidation

The implications for market structure remain contested.

Some believe the spread of containerization could accelerate consolidation by favoring players with access to large-scale infrastructure and supply.

On the other hand, it may enable smaller or more specialized players to compete more effectively by lowering the cost of participation.

This mirrors a broader debate playing out across the industry. While end-to-end platforms have long promised efficiency, some of the largest buyers remain wary of ceding control to vertically integrated systems, preferring instead to maintain bespoke supply paths and direct publisher relationships.

Containerization, in theory, offers a compromise, allowing advertisers to operate closer to the supply chain without fully relinquishing control over decisioning logic or data.

The next battleground

What’s clear is that containerization is no longer a fringe concept, with PubMatic’s launch — and Index Exchange already in market — the approach is quickly becoming a competitive front in programmatic infrastructure.

As one industry consultant, who declined to be named to preserve client relationships, put it, “The industry spent years optimizing the pipes. Now it’s about who owns the compute inside them.”

What we’ve heard

“The pursuit of greater profits cannot justify choices that systematically sacrifice jobs.”

— Pope Leo XIV warned humanity against creating “new digital slaveries” in a 42,300-word encyclical about AI.

Numbers to know

Perion’s Q1 earnings data, published May 20, 2026:

$90.4 million: total revenue, up 1% annually

total revenue, up 1% annually $66.7 million: advertising solutions revenue, down 4% annually

advertising solutions revenue, down 4% annually $23.7 million: search advertising solutions revenue, up 21% anually

search advertising solutions revenue, up 21% anually $235 million: The upper end of its projected full-year 2026 revenue

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