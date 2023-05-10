Why ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ is bringing on a pro gamer as a playable character for the first time

On May 31, prominent Twitch streamer Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff will become the first pro-gamer playable character in “Call of Duty: Warzone,” the popular first-person shooter title published by Activision Blizzard.

The in-game character will be available for download on May 31, but fans of Kolcheff will get a preview during his Twitch stream today. In addition to sharing the streamer’s visage, the playable character will come in two variants — one explicitly showing Kolcheff’s face, the other decked out in ancient Greek Spartan armor — and comes with a custom celebration animation that plays after users score a kill.