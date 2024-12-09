How Activision made ‘Black Ops 6’ the biggest ‘Call of Duty’ release yet

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account.This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

In the world of video games, “Call of Duty” is still king. Earlier this year, the series experienced its biggest launch weekend ever following the Oct. 25 release of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”

The buzz around “Black Ops 6” showed how “Call of Duty” has successfully worked its way into mainstream popular culture. To back up the release, Activision ran a marketing campaign that injected the series’ popular “Replacer” character into a wide range of popular entertainment and sports properties, including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, ESPN’s Sportscenter and Sky Sports.