As health and wellness brands brace for ad restrictions on Meta, marketers and advertisers seek more transparency

Libie Motchan wants more transparency from Meta.

Motchan, the co-founder of a direct-to-consumer orthotics brand, Fulton, that has prioritized Facebook and Instagram ads to help build its business, is trying to figure out why her brand has been flagged as part of Meta’s upcoming policy change for health and wellness brands. Communication with the platform so far has been “very opaque,” said Motchan, adding that the lack of transparency from Meta has left Fulton in the dark as to why it has been flagged and what it can do to satisfy Meta to allow the brand to continue advertising as it had been.

In mid-November, Meta advised advertisers and agencies that it would “begin rolling out additional restrictions on certain categories of websites that are using Meta’s business tools” starting in January 2025, according to an email shared with Digiday. Those restrictions mean that some brands in the health and wellness category would no longer be able to use lower-funnel tracking data for conversions.

In a sense, the move is Meta simply reaffirming a policy the platform has already had in place regarding the kind of data that brands in certain categories can and can’t share with the platform’s business tools. The brands flagged by Meta may be sharing sensitive data – inadvertently or not – from their websites or elsewhere with the platform’s business tools. With this change, the platform is to make sure those companies comply with Meta’s existing terms.

“We’re making some additional updates to our guidance to further clarify and help prevent advertisers from sharing sensitive information with us through our Meta Business Tools,” said a representative for Meta in a statement. Meta also said it would “encourage advertisers to review the updates and contact” the company if they need assistance.

The move is likely to prevent health and wellness brands using any data that could potentially be related to a consumers’ health, according to media buyers, when asked about the change. Their understanding is that some brands may have complete restrictions for full-funnel advertising, meaning they would have to change how they advertise on the platform altogether, while others may have some restrictions which would have them lose access to some of the platform’s offerings but still retain the purchase pixel allowing for some performance marketing tactics to remain. The extent of the change may vary by brand and what the brand’s website or other data sources are sharing with Meta’s business tools.

Given the policy change, brands in the health and wellness category may have to shift how they use the platform overall, moving from a reliance on performance marketing tactics that require lower funnel data to optimize campaigns to more brand awareness plays. At least that’s what buyers for affected brands expect would be the case.

“From my understanding, there’s going to be a lot less conversion data being passed through, which, for businesses that base their investment strategy from a performance perspective, is incredibly scary,” said a performance marketing media buyer who requested anonymity. The buyer works with health and wellness brands that may be affected and said the mood among these brands is “not great” and that it’s a particularly troublesome time of year for the change to take place as January is “peak wellness season” for many health and wellness brands.

Most conversations with affected or potentially affected health and wellness brands right now are focused on what this change means for them, if they’ll have to change how they advertise on Meta, what they can do (if anything) to make their brands still work on Meta and where their ad dollars should move to instead. Meta has told advertisers and agency execs that brands can appeal their categorization standing — but how that process functions is unknown.

Without the use of lower funnel tracking data for conversions the brands in the health and wellness category that were flagged will likely end up spending less on the platform going forward, according to buyers, who say that the change will likely hurt performance and make marketers shift spending elsewhere.

“People will have to adapt and it will change how their businesses work,” said a second buyer who requested anonymity, adding that he expects ad spend from these brands to dip on the platform. “They’re not going to want to keep spending at a certain level they’re used to when they’re not hitting the KPIs that they need anymore.”

While marketers and agency execs will explore other opportunities – buyers and marketers said they are exploring alternatives like Google, TikTok and mobile gaming marketplace Applovin’ as well as influencers – understanding the changes and how to work with Meta going forward will be important for brands and agencies in the health and wellness space.

Media buyers are going to have to understand how this change works, what it means for their clients and how to help those clients through an appeals process with Meta, explained Andrew Foxwell, co-founder of Foxwell Digital; Foxwell also runs a community for 520 digital marketers, Foxwell Founders, with those marketers spending roughly $300 million combined a month on Meta. Foxwell likened it to how cannabis brands have been navigating Meta in recent years. “There are companies that have popped up in the THC space that know how to navigate it really well,” said Foxwell. “I’ve no doubt there will be similar ones from a health and wellness perspective.”

One of those companies, Branchlab, founded this year, has already been anticipating widespread changes for pharmaceutical marketers given the privacy-centric advertising landscape in recent years. The expectation, per BranchLab’s CEO and co-founder, Josh Walsh is that health and wellness brands looking at this policy change from Meta will have to continue to adapt to restrictions on data access from not only Meta but many platforms going forward.

“Meta is the first to prohibit data used in this way from an attribution standpoint,” said Walsh, who added that privacy legislation in states like Washington’s My Health My Data law, which rolled out earlier this year, has pointed to an on-going shift to more restrictive policies. “This is a distinctly different moment in the evolution that we’re going through. Frankly, it signals that things are happening at a quicker pace than we would have expected.”

Brands in the health and wellness space will have to adapt as the “industry holistically is going to move away from deterministic IDs to probabilistic IDs,” said Walsh. “The conversion API from Meta is deterministic, as is all attribution of that manner. We see a pullback of that here. We’ll see a pullback more broadly, like we’ve seen in targeting [data] … which has been profound.”

While the change may be a difficult one for brands right now, Walsh sees this as a positive shift for the industry overall. “This is not a bad thing for consumers,” said Walsh. “This is not a bad thing for innovation.”

That being said, the health and wellness brands dealing with the change, are worried about the impact on their brands in the short-term and still hoping for more clarity on the appeals process from Meta.

“I will say January is generally a big month for us,” said Fulton’s Motchan. “There’s a lot of New Year, new me [buying] and we focus on a lot of that. So it would be very upsetting not to advertise.”