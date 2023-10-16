Advertising Week Briefing: How AI is expected to dominate this year’s conference

Keep up to date with Digiday’s annual coverage of Advertising Week in New York. More from the series →

This year’s Advertising Week in New York may as well be called Artificial Intelligence Week as generative AI is expected to be a dominating theme for the more than 12,000 marketers, advertisers, media and tech professionals are expected to attend this year’s conference.

The 19th edition of Advertising Week is hosted in “The Penn District,” otherwise known as the neighborhood around New York City’s Penn Station, as well as online, making it a hybrid event — a post-pandemic trend for industry events. And undoubtedly, this year’s focus is the AI boom, according to attendees.

“In 2022 there was so much about the metaverse, but that pales in comparison to the impact AI is having across the advertising industry and that is obviously going to be very apparent at this year’s Advertising Week New York,” said Anna Bager, president and CEO of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), in an email.

Consider it a continuation of the conversations that were taking place at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity back in June, where the industry was excited by new tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Bard by Google and the new AI-powered Bing. (Read Digiday’s 2023 artificial intelligence glossary here.)

Months later, in time for Advertising Week, generative AI has continued to mature with marketers testing said tools to streamline processes and make people’s jobs easier, content creators using the new tech to make higher quality content for platforms and even AI showing up during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Only a few months later, it feels a lot calmer and a lot more rational. People have been able to better wrap their head around what is AI, how is it potentially both a benefit to your existing [tools] and how you do business,” said David Anderson, partner and co-head of UTA’s entertainment and culture marketing practice.

Post-Cannes, the industry still seems to agree that generative AI is here to stay and will be as impactful as the world wide web.

“There’s no doubt. This is not just a blip,” said Jon Schulz, CMO of Viant Technology, a digital ad tech company. “There’s a lot of whiz bang things that you see, and a lot of neat tools to have fun with it. But the challenge is how do you make use of it in a way that’s application-based?”

This year’s attendees say they hope AI conversations will go beyond hypothetical use cases and fears of job replacement to tangible benefits including creativity and data processing.

“One of the points of Advertising Week has always been sharing, and people learning from each other in terms of what’s working and what’s not working,” said Nancy Hill, CEO at Marcus Thomas, a marketing communications agency.

Here are a few other trends we’ll be watching:

Measurement

Marketers have been on the hunt for better measurement tools since last year. With data privacy crackdowns and increased scrutiny around marketing budgets, proving out the effectiveness of spend has been a point of contention in the industry. In response, some agencies have moved beyond core metrics to more effectively measure impact for brands. At this year’s Advertising Week, keep an eye out for panels and discussion around measurement, especially in the wake of AI.

Data

Privacy restrictions have been tightening, leaving the industry scrambling to juggle emerging state regulations and expand their consumer protection efforts globally. With Google’s third-party cookies expected to crumble in 2024, expect significant chatter about data privacy, and how data can be implemented to ensure the right ads get in front of the right consumers.

Creators and influencers

At this point, influencer marketing has become a mainstay in marketing budgets. (Here’s what’s in and out for influencer marketing in 2023.) As TikTok is a prominent player in the social media landscape and advertisers bank on authenticity to get in front of Gen Z shoppers, social media, the creator economy and influencer marketing will be a trending topic at this year’s Advertising Week.

