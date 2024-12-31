2025: The year of Twinkies, cockroaches, and chaos — Digiday Podcast looks ahead to a tumultuous year

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

2025 is expected to be a hell of a year, if you ask the Digiday staff. After the whirlwind that was 2024, the new year seems to promise a cocktail of chaos and topics the industry can’t escape. Or as Digiday managing editor Sara Jerde puts it, “2025 will be the year of the Twinkies, the cockroaches, TikTok potential ban, and third-party cookies.”

Last year, several rocks were thrown in the water, ripple effects that’ll shake out in 2025 with everything from mergers and acquisitions, a la Omnicom’s proposed acquisition of IPG or BuzzFeed’s sale of First We Feast, to the proliferation of the social media landscape and the TikTok ban.

In this final episode of the year of the Digiday Podcast, host Tim Peterson, executive editor of video and audio at Digiday, is joined by Jerde and Seb Joseph, Digiday’s executive editor of news, to discuss what marketers, advertisers and the media need to know to ring in the new year.