Publicis and IPG win Paramount’s media business
In a surprise move that happened last week but news of broke last night, studio and TV company Paramount moved its media business to Publicis and Interpublic Group, dealing losses to WPP and Horizon Media, according to sources with knowledge of the business. Apparently the move was made without a formal review.
While no party involved would confirm the moves on the record, Hollywood publication Deadline broke the news of the lion’s share of Paramount’s business moving from WPP Media to Publicis on Tuesday night. Deadline’s story attributed the move to a cost-savings effort, which would mean that Publicis most likely offered to secure lower rates for the entertainment company’s marketing efforts.
Digiday has confirmed that U.S. media for streaming service Paramount+, which has been handled by Horizon Media, was won by IPG’s Mediabrands. In total, Paramount is reported to spend about $600 million in media across its films, streaming service and other TV properties (including the former Viacom cable networks).
Paramount has been in some state of play for a few years now, awaiting final government al approval to be acquired by Skydance with the backing of Redbird Capital. That approval remains somewhat uncertain, as U.S. president Donald Trump goes after Paramount’s news division CBS News for what he believes was biased editing of a video of then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Trump rejected Paramount’s offer to settle the dispute for $15 million and is said to be seeking $25 million.
Publicis has been on a winning streak of late, landing LinkedIn, Coca-Cola, Hershey and other clients in recent months. While IPG’s track record hasn’t been as solid, it won Volvo in late 2024 and 7-Eleven earlier this year.
WPP Media has had an up-and-down year, having won Electronic Arts in March but losing Coke’s U.S. business at the end of 2024. It’s been largely focused on a recent rebrand. And Horizon recently secured Spectrum’s reported $800 million media business.
There’s been a lot of account movement on the media side of late, both inside the U.S. and internationally. For example, Monks is reported to have consolidated T-Mobile’s social business in the U.S., which had been handled by a number of agencies, creative and media. And Omnicom’s OMD won APAC media duties for Under Armour.
More in Media Buying
Agency-SSP partnerships are growing more common – and blurring programmatic’s old dividing lines
Agencies and SSPs are pairing up for partnership deals, driven by demand for premium inventory and greater transparency.
The Trade Desk lifts the lid on Deal Desk a ‘hub for PMP management’
Will Doherty, svp of inventory development, teases launch at IAB Tech Lab Summit, claiming 90% of Deal IDs are ‘effectively failed’.
Ad Tech Briefing: MNTN is ad tech’s canary in the coal mine for future public listings
An IPO for the Ryan Reynolds—linked firm with a colorful past caps off a varied 1H.