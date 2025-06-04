Publicis and IPG win Paramount’s media business

In a surprise move that happened last week but news of broke last night, studio and TV company Paramount moved its media business to Publicis and Interpublic Group, dealing losses to WPP and Horizon Media, according to sources with knowledge of the business. Apparently the move was made without a formal review.

While no party involved would confirm the moves on the record, Hollywood publication Deadline broke the news of the lion’s share of Paramount’s business moving from WPP Media to Publicis on Tuesday night. Deadline’s story attributed the move to a cost-savings effort, which would mean that Publicis most likely offered to secure lower rates for the entertainment company’s marketing efforts.