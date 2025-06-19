Digiday Podcast at Cannes: Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay makes the case for creators

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

We’ve reached the halfway point of this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Rachel Lindsay has already lost her voice — not from inhaling sand kicked up along the Croisette, but from networking. It’s the one thing she came to the festival to do.

The former Bachelorette turned multimedia host, and perhaps most notably, co-host of the Higher Learning podcast via the Ringer Network, is one of the many creators found along the length of the festival’s pink carpet, carving out more and more space for themselves each year.

Between panels and parties, creators like Lindsay are looking to get face time with ad execs, brand marketers and partners like Spotify. However, rather than coming to the Croisette to strike deals, they’re playing a long game, per Lindsay.

“I manifested this moment because I saw the huge presence that creators were having, I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to understand what was happening,” Lindsay said on this episode of the Digiday Podcast at Cannes. And by “what was happening,” she means connections made at Cannes that unfurl to something bigger.

Joined by Roman Wasenmüller, head of podcast business at Spotify, and Digiday Podcast co-host Kimeko McCoy, Lindsay pulls back the curtain on the creator at Cannes experience, monetization strategy and more.

Recorded in Spotify’s studio on the beach at Cannes Lions, tune into the conversation with Lindsay.