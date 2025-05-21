The definitive publisher guide to what’s in and out in the era of Google’s AI Overviews

Google’s recent clarification that it can still crawl and index web content — even after publishers opt out of its AI training — serves as yet another reminder of how little control publishers have historically had within the Google ecosystem.

Here’s a look at what’s in and out for publishers in the era of Google AI Overviews and the rise of AI platforms.

In

Strip-mining content

Out

Driving traffic

In

Zero-click searches

Out

Click-through rates

In

Lobbying as a content strategy

Out

Content strategy as a content strategy

In

Reader revenue, whether readers like it or not

Out

Assuming advertising can do the heavy lifting

In

The quiet publisher pivot to YouTube Shorts and TikTok

Out

Optimizing for Google’s evolving SERP layout

In

Google the frenemy who doesn’t text back

Out

Google the partner who takes you to Cannes

In

Publishers hoping Apple will rescue them

Out

Publishers ignoring Google’s conflicting incentives

In

Fury at continued unauthorized scraping

Out

Trust that bots honor robots.txt

In

“Strategic alliances” with arch frenemies

Out

Publisher consortiums with moral high ground

In

AI-generated answers with citation links buried 12 rows deep

Out

Top three results as a badge of honor

In

A stronger desire to diversify away from Google

Out

Hamstrung by Google relations

In

Content as raw material for training data

Out

Content as a product

In

SEO editors with existential dread

Out

Meta descriptions crafted like poetry

In

Publisher content as AI compost

Out

Publisher content as monetizable IP

In

Legal threats as a revenue strategy

Out

AdSense checks covering payroll

In

Grim traffic charts in publisher Slack channels

Out

Google Analytics as a sign of life

In

Blue-link nostalgia

Out

Blue-link referral dependency

In

Worrying about AEO/GEO

Out

Worrying about SEO

In

IP protection strategies

Out

AI licensing deals

