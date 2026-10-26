Meta delays rollout of updated commercial terms amid publishers’ collective pushback

Meta’s updated commercial terms have galvanized publishers into a coordinated pushback over the company’s use of their content.

After publisher groups sent letters opposing the terms and urged lawmakers to act, Meta said Friday it would extend the terms’ effective date from Oct. 30 to Nov. 20, saying it needs more time to explain what is changing to its partners and stakeholders.

First reported by Nieman Lab on Oct. 15, the terms refer to websites “associated with” business accounts on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads. Meta removed the word “train” from the terms on Oct. 16 and limited the stated use of scraped content to “advertising and business products,” but publishers said those changes did not address their concerns.

The delay follows a week of escalating pushback. On Oct. 22, publisher trade bodies around the world sent letters opposing the terms and urged lawmakers to act.

The News/Media Alliance, which represents more than 2,000 publishers, asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to withdraw the revised terms before their originally scheduled Oct. 30 effective date. The organization argued that the terms could force publishers to choose between allowing Meta to use their content without permission or compensation and losing access to the platform’s audience.

Meta says it is consolidating advertiser and business terms to reduce overlap, and that the update does not change how it crawls content. The company also says advertisers’ controls for generative AI ad features remain in Ads Manager, and content owners can continue using robots.txt to signal their preferences.

“We are extending the effective date of our updated Commercial Terms and Self-Serve Ad Terms to November 20 to allow more time for us to explain to our partners and stakeholders what’s changing and what’s not – including how Meta uses web crawlers and the fact that content owners will still be able to use robots.txt to signal preferences,” said a Meta spokesperson in an email statement.

Meta’s latest terms have accomplished something publishers have historically struggled to do: unite the industry around a common fight against Big Tech’s use of their content.

Last Thursday, a number of publisher trade bodies around the world published letters to Meta pushing back on its terms, and urged lawmakers to take action.

In News/Media Alliance’s letter, president and CEO Danielle Coffey, also accused Meta of abusing its market power, potentially undermining the market for AI content licensing deals and allowing the company to use publishers’ journalism to develop products that compete with them.

“Meta’s behavior risks undermining the robust licensing market for publishers’ content and could allow Meta to simply snatch that content for free,” the letter read.

Meta’s new terms of use are an unusually aggressive attempt to leverage its platform dominance to secure access to publishers’ content without their permission or compensation, Coffey told Digiday. She argued that Meta is effectively forcing publishers to choose between protecting their intellectual property and maintaining their presence on Facebook.

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) also sent a letter to Meta last Thursday. It has over 20,000 publisher members in 120 countries.

The Center for Media and Digital Governance (CMDG) at the Open Markets Institute called for regulators in the U.S., U.K., and European Union to act before the Oct. 30 deadline.

Other trade organizations in Europe filed complaints and joint letters to the European Commission, including:

Publishers currently have no way to opt out of Meta’s updated commercial terms without giving up access to its business products. While Meta maintains that publishers can block its crawlers through robots.txt files, Coffey said this would mean publishers who choose to do so wouldn’t have their content show up to Meta users. This would also undermine publishers’ ability to advertise and promote their content on its platforms.

“Now our readers can’t access us on Facebook because we haven’t paid their mafia term tax, which is to give them all of our content for free,” Coffey said. “This was a significant overreach, especially for a dominant platform who should know better when they’re forcing terms on the users who have no choice but to accept those terms, and then have the impact be felt by the users who want to receive our information.”

The timing of Meta’s recent AI licensing agreements with publishers leading up to these revised terms is raising questions among publishers about whether paid licensing will remain a viable business model if platforms can claim broader rights through their terms of use. If Meta can scrape publishers’ sites without paying them under these new terms, then it puts into question the existing licensing agreements the platform has with publishers, a senior publishing industry representative told Digiday.

Alex Springer, technical lead at the SPUR Coalition, said it could have simply been tone-deaf overreach from the ads business of Meta rather than a land grab for their bots. But then again, the tech giant just released Muse – which has significantly increased bot traffic almost overnight. “The timing is certainly a bit suspect,” he said. “The idea that those terms could supersede somehow the terms a publisher declares to control their content is mad. Publishers can and should make noise about that. Talk to your Meta account managers. The scope of the original ToS update is egregious, no matter how you look at it.”

In some ways, Meta’s attempt to strong-arm publishers into giving up its content to its crawlers is not unlike Google’s previous efforts to use publisher content to fuel its AI search products. Both are tech giants, both have created platforms that exchange access to publisher content for driving traffic and engagement, and both are pulling publisher content into their AI systems.

But the timing and transparency are where they differ, Coffey said: Google was more upfront about its AI search features, and while Google’s “Hobson’s choice” of giving publishers the ability to opt out of its AI search products isn’t ideal, Meta has not offered any such feature to publishers yet. Facebook has not guaranteed it will respect robots.txt and not scrape publishers’ content without permission, she added.

“What sets Meta apart is Meta will still say take it or leave it. Waive your right to copyright protection if you want to be found on my platform,” Coffey said. “It’s definitely not good long-term relationship thinking.”

Jessica Davies contributed reporting to this story