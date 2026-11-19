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This week’s Media Briefing looks at what publishers can learn from ChatGPT’s new AI visibility and click data, how that data fits into their third-party analytics, and what it means for their GEO businesses.

OpenAI’s new Business Hub gives brands and publishers access to something they’ve never had before: a first-party view of how they appear in ChatGPT. But legal teams may need to read the fine print before publishers dive in.

Last week, OpenAI launched a ChatGPT Business Hub, a dashboard for businesses that claim and verify their accounts. It offers data on how their sites appear in ChatGPT, including mentions, profile views, website clicks and the topics driving discovery. For publishers, that offers an early view into activity they’ve largely had to estimate with third-party tools or infer from referral traffic.

“Until now, everything publishers knew about their presence in ChatGPT came from third-party tools running prompts at scale and estimating, or from referral traffic after the fact. This is a very early, very limited Search Console moment for ChatGPT,” said John Shehata, CEO and founder of publisher SEO analytics firm NewzDash.

Publishing execs are mixed on how useful they thought the data would be for their AI visibility and audience development strategies. Of the half dozen large publishers Digiday spoke with for this story, half were in the process of setting up their business accounts.

It’s early days, but one industry exec, who requested anonymity, said legal teams may need to be extra cautious around some of the potential implications of OpenAI’s terms of service.

OpenAI’s terms require businesses to agree not to pursue certain legal claims against the company, including disputes involving content published on their websites before they signed up. That may cause headaches for legal teams at publishers already grappling with how to protect and monetize their content in the AI era, if accessing valuable first-party visibility data comes at the cost of relinquishing certain legal rights — a trade-off that may give some pause before signing up.

When reached for comment, an OpenAI spokesperson said the terms “were not intended to cover this scenario.”

Despite those concerns, some publishers see a potential commercial benefit. Two publishing execs said they were interested in using the data to support their GEO offerings. AI attribution and measurement is a major hurdle for those businesses, but they said insights from brands’ first-party data could help publishers assess the performance of branded content campaigns alongside data from third-party tools.

“These insights potentially provide a really valuable piece of the puzzle that should validate our own success criteria around visibility and citations,” said Carly Steven, Daily Mail director of SEO and editorial ecommerce.

Shehata said the Business Hub data could help publishers demonstrate the value of their GEO offerings to brands, but cautioned that a publisher’s own visibility metrics don’t prove a brand’s campaign delivered results.

“With authorized access to a client’s data, [publishers can] finally prove that recommendations move real platform metrics. That closes the measurement loop missing from every GEO pitch. But a publisher’s own citation count is not proof of a client’s GEO return. A brand campaign still needs evidence at the brand level. The commercial opportunity is selling better evidence and better decisions, not citation counts,” he said.

Another publishing exec was less convinced the data would help their GEO business.

“Since [the hub] is only [tracking] mentions of the business owner, it isn’t so useful to our needs around influencing AI answers on behalf of partner brands. But we are signing up just so we can see if there’s anything there,” the exec said.

For example, if a brand pays for a publisher’s GEO offering, that publisher produces sponsored content articles about that brand’s product, and ChatGPT recommends the product with a citation link to the publisher’s sponsored content, the Business Hub wouldn’t report the mention of the product to the publisher, the exec explained. This means publishers will need to continue to use third-party AI visibility tools to measure those citations.

“At this stage, I see brand mentions in answers akin to billboards. It makes sense for Nike to have a billboard but not [a publisher],” the exec said.

Lily Ray, vp of SEO strategy and research at performance marketing agency Amsive, pointed out that the Business Hub tracks mentions of a business website, rather than its brand name surfacing in ChatGPT.

That offers a “limited view” of what is considered a mention in ChatGPT, though Ray expects the measurement to evolve. It also makes click-through rates appear disproportionately high. On the Business Hub dashboard for her SEO consultancy, Ray recorded four clicks from just 25 mentions. While “they’re very small numbers in absolute terms,” Ray said the first-party data gives her another point of comparison against metrics from third-party tools.

While the dashboard offers an incomplete picture, Shehata said publishers can still use its data to establish a baseline and track changes over time. He recommends three steps publishers take once they get access to their Business Hub data. The first is to use the data to set a baseline for mentions, clicks and discovery topics so that the publisher can evaluate trends over time.

The second is to use discovery topics, which are “the most valuable data for audience teams,” to steer editorial experiments, Shehata said. These topics show which themes ChatGPT associates with a publisher’s site, where the AI treats the publisher as an authority, and white spaces around topics the publisher wants to own.

“A travel publisher seeing activity around family travel can strengthen those guides with original reporting and watch whether the numbers move,” Shehata said.

Publishers should also separate the metrics in the Business Hub dashboard and their outcomes, he added.

“A citation is a visibility outcome. A visit is an audience outcome. A subscription or sale is a business outcome. Publishers need to measure those separately,” Shehata said. He suggested publishers compare Business Hub trends against their own analytics, such as ChatGPT referrals, newsletter signups and conversions.

“If reported visibility grows while referrals stay flat, that raises a hard question about value the dashboard alone won’t answer,” Shehata said.

The Business Hub analytics have a number of limitations that publishers should consider too, Shehata noted. The data is aggregated, with no prompts, no per-article breakdown, and no competitor benchmarks, he said.

The lack of prompt data means the analytics lack what third-party prompt tracking can provide – and that’s saying something, considering prompt tracking is “deeply flawed,” said Barry Adams, founder of Polemic Digital, an SEO and audience growth consultancy for news publishers. Digiday previously covered the varying methodologies for gathering prompt data by different AI visibility analytics firms, and how much of it relies on synthetic data or panel data, and the efforts publishers have to go through to weed out the GEO solutions from the snake oil.

“We don’t know the contexts in which our websites are mentioned, except in the vaguest of terms. That makes it very hard to glean anything useful from these reports,” Adams said. However, Adams pointed out that over time, Google added more useful tracking to its Search Console dashboard, and hoped the Business Hub would also continue to evolve.

Even though the data is limited compared to what prompt tracking tools offer, the fact that the data is coming from the AI platform itself makes it “extremely valuable,” Ray said.

“It’s another data point for a very convoluted channel,” she said. “It’s not going to replace any of the tools I’m using.”

What we’ve heard

“This year, we kind of saw more volume. Smaller spends, but new advertisers. It’s too early to tell why that’s happening. If branded content is kind of going in a different direction because of AI and publishers are getting more media spend? I don’t really know. It’s been two wildly different years, this year versus last year.”

— John Sills, head of sales, North America at The Guardian

Numbers to know

57%: The percentage of respondents to a Reuters Institute study that said they saw or engaged with AI-generated answers or summaries in search engines in the last week.

$8 million: NPR’s subscription program revenue in the 2026 fiscal year, up from $5.5 million in 2025.

50: The number of creators Hearst’s new creator studios is launching with, matching its creator network with its brands and advertisers to produce original content.

What we’ve covered

Some creators are turning YouTube back catalogs into sizable paychecks

Creators are finding new revenue streams by syndicating their existing YouTube videos to platforms like Tubi, Spotify and Facebook.

As streaming platforms seek more programming, syndication companies are helping creators repackage existing videos into TV-ready content in exchange for a share of revenue. But this raises questions about IP ownership, sponsorship rights and creative control.

Read more here.

How Bustle Digital Group is helping Pampers and Innisfree show up in AI recommendations

Bustle Digital Group is using Profound’s AI measurement tools to help brands improve their visibility in AI-generated recommendations. Its GEO offering combines AI analytics and agents trained on BDG’s content to develop creative briefs for branded articles designed to be cited by AI platforms.

At least three brands have paid for the offering, and early results are promising, with increases in citations and AI visibility for the brands.

Read more here.

‘We’re not trying to be TwitchTok’: Twitch adds new short-form video feature

Twitch is expanding its short-form video capabilities to improve creator discovery and generate more ad inventory. Starting early next year, creators will be able to upload videos made outside Twitch, for example.

The goal isn’t to compete directly with TikTok, but to keep audiences on Twitch and drive more viewers to livestreams, where creators earn most of their revenue. But Twitch doesn’t currently offer direct revenue sharing for short-form videos.

Read more here.

Yahoo becomes first licensee of ‘Spotify-like’ collective AI content licensing model

Yahoo has become the first licensee of The Internet Licensing Collective (ILC), formerly RSL, which is developing a collective licensing model that pays publishers based on how their content is used. More than 3,000 publishers have joined the collective.

Unlike traditional flat-fee deals, ILC’s model creates separate royalty pools for each AI licensee, with publishers paid based on factors including content usage, citations and attribution.

Read more here.

What we’re reading

Bloomberg restructures newsroom leadership as AI reshapes its editorial strategy

Bloomberg is restructuring its newsroom leadership, consolidating editorial and research operations and expanding its focus on AI, newsletters, podcasts and video amid declining search traffic, The Wrap reported.

NewsGuild pushes back against AI replacing journalists

The NewsGuild is calling for protections against AI-driven layoffs, unauthorized use of journalists’ work and undisclosed AI-generated content, as concerns over newsroom automation fuel a wave of union organizing, Fast Company reported.

The Bulwark strikes ad sales deal with Vox Media’s podcast network

Vox Media struck an exclusive three-year deal to sell ads across The Bulwark’s podcasts, videos, newsletters and live events, to help the political news outlet monetize its audience, Axios reported.

iHeartMedia weighs podcast sales

iHeartMedia is reportedly exploring the sale of part or all of its podcast business to raise cash to shave off some of its debt and boost its stock price, Bloomberg reported.

Hedge fund ownership is hollowing out local newspapers across the U.S.

New Jersey hedge fund Chatham Asset Management is facing scrutiny over its ownership of McClatchy Media after layoffs affected more than 90 journalists, highlighting the rise of “ghost newspapers,” NJ.com reported.