A new studio is betting Hollywood talent and first-party data will reshape creator monetization

Linden Lane Films, a self-described next-generation content studio, is betting that the creator economy’s next move isn’t more followers — it’s a full ad business.

The new venture is one company, among others, pairing Hollywood talent with top creators and building the ad-tech data layer beneath them to compete for brand budgets that have historically gone to premium publishers and platforms like YouTube.

The pitch to media buyers is straightforward: premium content production married to first-party data on digital-native audiences. The scale of that opportunity is harder to ignore than it once was — YouTube now generates more ad revenue than Disney, Paramount, NBC and WBD combined.

Led by Hollywood actor Stephen Kunken, entrepreneur Morgan Rothschild, and consultant David Baum, Linden Lane Films signed YouTube darlings the Stokes Twins (137 million subscribers) and Ben Azelart (48.6 million subscribers). Its model includes an independent film studio, a creator incubator called Linden Lane Labs (where the Stoke Twins, Azelart, and more will develop original, long-form IP), and a proprietary data layer built by Tracer Labs and its digital identity platform Trust ID.

That first-party audience data will be used to monetize the massive fan bases of its YouTube creators, with non-interruptive advertising opportunities, according to Kunken. “Audiences have opted in, so the brands are no longer interrupting content,” he said. “We’re trying to work in a way where this feels organic.”

Matt Barash, chief commercial officer at creative ad tech platform Nova, pointed to the power of product placement inside creator-led content on platforms like YouTube, and how their hyper-engaged audiences see these integrations as authentic, not scripted or forced.

“Instead of simply running a traditional ad, brands can distribute contextual extensions of the original creator content, where the product placement remains embedded within the storytelling. This creates a powerful amplification effect,” Barash explained. “A product that first appeared organically in a creator’s video can be re-packaged into shorter clips, contextual cutdowns, or adaptive creative units designed for streaming environments. Those versions can run as in-stream video, pause ads, or contextual placements that maintain the original authenticity of the creator moment.”

That approach to ad placement, particularly in long-form creator content, is becoming increasingly enticing: Spotter’s recent TV-style upfront-style event emphasized the power of a controlled, creator-led environment that’s increasingly reaching people in their living rooms.

“If I’m sitting and watching a travel doc on YouTube, and I see the same backpack and how useful it is on the person, I’m marking that in my head. That’s the best to me,” Kunken said. “That’s because that’s actually integrated into the storytelling that exists.”

Linden Lane declined to share details of its ad-tech, Reel-2-Reel AI, but confirmed it uses an opt-in model to build a curated audience primed to stay within the ad ecosystem. The goal is to build verified fan communities around projects and provide brand partners and distributors with clear demographics and audience metrics that don’t rely on third-party data.

“So much of the creator sourcing and review is historically based on organic creator audiences and creator attributes only, so if they can figure out the unlock with first-party data, it would go a long way, especially for marketers who are used to having more data in activations,” said Crystal Duncan, evp of shared services at Tinuiti.

Barash says there’s potential in this ad-tech model, particularly if it expands into multi-screen environments.

“Creators don’t just produce content. They produce audience graphs,” he said. “Every subscriber, follower, comment, and share contributes to a rich signal about who the audience is, what they care about, and how they engage with the content,” he said. “When those signals are combined with modern identity infrastructure, they begin to form fan graphs that map how audiences move across platforms, devices, and screens.”

That data becomes “incredibly powerful” when creator content expands beyond social feeds and into CTV environments,” he added.

Digital and traditional content and distribution

Kunken told Digiday the studio has two silos for content distribution: the independent film studio that is Linden Lane Films, which will release in more traditional places like in movie theaters and streaming platforms, and Linden Lane Labs, which will bring content to the platforms on which creators’ fans are already watching.

“Rather than be hired to star in a film or do a cameo, this allows us a chance to collaborate with Hollywood veterans who can elevate our game and produce content that can garner new audiences worldwide,” said Alan Stokes. “We get more ownership in the projects, more creative freedom and are supported by some of the best in the business.”

The Stokes Twins’ YouTube channel heavily features challenges and stunts, but with this Linden Lane partnership, the brothers are considering branching out into new genres — particularly, horror.

The company’s indie studio will release two feature-length films (including one from award-winning playwright Richard Nelson centered around J.D. Salinger) in the next two years, but the hope is that the creator-led content will be able to react to trends in real time.

“It’s far more immediate and responsive, and that’s incredibly exciting… the content we are going to release for Linden Lane Labs is going to be of the here and now and can happen on our timeline, as opposed to finding a space in the [TV release] calendar,” Kunken explained.

That fluid timeline could make lining up brand deals easier, as they could plan integrations around tentpole events or holidays, or pull in more evergreen partnerships that have lasting appeal, no matter what time of year. “We’ve had some really huge discussions already in play with massive brands,” Rothschild said, though they did not reveal specifics.

The Stokes’ appeal is global: They dub their content in 18 different languages and speak Mandarin. “This provides more value to our brand partners and a larger spectrum in which to reach and engage audiences with successful marketing and distribution campaigns,” said Alan.

The Stokes Twins will start production with Linden Lane Labs this December.

It’s unclear if brands will shift marketing dollars to this kind of creator-led, long-form content just yet, but the media buyers and creator economy experts Digiday spoke to are certainly intrigued.

“The biggest thing brands need to see is results, which can be hard to come by when this next evolution of branded content is still nascent,” said Ashray Urs, head of streaming platform Streamlabs.

“However, marketers making the case for this new creative engine can start with how creators themselves have mastered long-form…creators know how to capture fleeting attention spans and reel audiences in for the long haul. The goal for marketers is to leverage creators’ artistry and power of engagement to generate cultural capital for their brands. Sometimes, that requires experimentation, like investing in a new piece of culture and seeing where it lands.”