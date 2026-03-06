The Future of Marketing Briefing: Epsilon’s quiet bet against the LLM goldrush

This Future of Marketing Briefing covers the latest in marketing for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Friday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

No one AI model class will do the best advertising for marketers without the skills of others. The future, according to Publicis Group-owned Epsilon, will be a carefully orchestrated ecosystem – a team of specialists not a single genius.

Steve Nowlan, svp of decision sciences at Epsilon whose PhD is from Carnegie Mellon and whose thesis advisor was Geoffrey Hinton – the so-called godfather of neural networks and a Nobel Prize winner – has a favorite way of illustrating the mismatch. Imagine a college senior who has read everything on the internet. Every research paper, every Wikipedia entry, every forum thread. They walk into a room and seem, by almost any measure, extraordinarily smart. Now put them to work inside one of the most complex, fastest-moving financial markets in the world and watch what happens.

“They’re going to get crushed,” he said. “Crushed by something that has been doing exactly this job, at exactly this speed, for over a decade.”

That something is Epsilon’s proprietary stack of roughly 15 machine learning models, embedded deep inside its ad server – a system the company built from scratch precisely so it could make real-time buying decisions at the level of individual people, not just sites or audiences. In the U.S. alone it tracks up to 270 million unique individuals and every bid decision is built up from that level. Most platforms do the opposite. They buy against broad contextual signals and layer targeting on top. Epsilon’s identity-centric approach meant it had to solve the AI problem differently. Every day, those models process 800 billion bid requests. For each one, they make approximately 15 AI-driven decisions. All of it happens in under 10 milliseconds.

It is a performance no LLM could replicate. Not because the tech isn’t impressive but because it is the wrong kind of impressive. The “P” in GPT, Nowlan is fond of reminding people stands for pre-trained. These models are frozen in time, shaped by human language scraped from the internet, incapable of the rapid, continuous adaptation that a live market demands. Asking one to manage real-time bidding, he argued, is like asking a brilliant essayist to day-trade derivatives. The skills simply do not transfer.

But here is where Epsilon’s argument gets more nuanced (and more interesting). The company is not anti-LLM – far from it. Loch Rose, chief analytics officer at Epsilon, noted that the industry is awash with announcements about LLMs doing exactly the kind of work that once kept human media managers glued to dashboards all day: adjusting bid frequency, swapping out underperforming sites, tweaking targeting parameters. That, he said, is actually a perfect use case. Repetitive, contextual and describable in plain language – everything an LLM does well. Epsilon’s own workflows are proof of that.

Take its “index reports” for instance. They’re dense audience studies that compare consumer populations against broad national metrics, and were previously a drain on analyst hours. An LLM now drafts the summaries. When it got things wrong, Epsilon built a second model to check the first, cross-referencing outputs against the source documents before anything went out.

A human then reviews the lot. That basic structure – specialized machine learning models doing the heavy computational work at the base, LLMs handling the language-driven tasks above and a verification layer across both – is how the whole stack operates. No single model runs the show. Each does what it is actually good at.

This, Rose said, is where the industry is quietly headed, whether it admits it or not. LLMs handle the human-facing, language-heavy strategy layer. Specialized machine learning models handle the real-time, high-frequency decisioning. And humans stay in the loop wherever the cost of a mistake is too high to accept.

There is also a less technically sharp warning buried in this outlook.

If you hand your marketing strategy to a general purpose LLM then you are, by definition, handing it to the same model as every one of your competitors. Pre-trained systems give pre-trained answers. Differentiation – the thing marketers are actually paid to create – cannot be outsourced to something that treats every prompt the same.

