Do AI agents have a place in programmatic advertising?
This article is part of a series covering our Programmatic Marketing Summit. More from the series →
If programmatic advertising is already automated, then what’s the point of integrating AI agents?
That’s the question I had on my mind heading into this month’s Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit in New Orleans, La. And it’s the question I put to a host of programmatic experts in attendance, from agencies to ad tech vendors. Their answers varied, but ultimately the consensus was that AI agents do have a role to play in programmatic advertising workflows, albeit a very specific one.
More in Media Buying
Horizon’s Blu AI platform focuses on being a transparent business consultancy
Blu is essentially a content marketing platform that uses a variety of LLMs to help the independent agency’s clients craft broader business goals through the prism of media
Brands hope for reach, brace for higher CPMs in tug of war over Warner Bros. Discovery
Analysts and media buyers expect ‘upward pressure’ on CPMs, should Netflix win the tussle with Paramount.
Nexxen is latest programmatic player to widen TV’s live sports window
The DSP/SSP company wants to make it easier for buyers to funnel budgets from smaller brands into live sports TV ad avails.