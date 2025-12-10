Do AI agents have a place in programmatic advertising?

This article is part of a series covering our Programmatic Marketing Summit. More from the series →

If programmatic advertising is already automated, then what’s the point of integrating AI agents?

That’s the question I had on my mind heading into this month’s Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit in New Orleans, La. And it’s the question I put to a host of programmatic experts in attendance, from agencies to ad tech vendors. Their answers varied, but ultimately the consensus was that AI agents do have a role to play in programmatic advertising workflows, albeit a very specific one.