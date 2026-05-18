Ad Tech Briefing: The downstream implications of Publicis Groupe’s $2.2 billion bet on LiveRamp

This Ad Tech Briefing covers the latest in ad tech and platforms for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

Publicis Groupe’s strategic rationale for acquiring LiveRamp for $2.1767 billion appears to center on accelerating its shift toward data-driven, higher-margin, “principal” operating models while tightening control over identity, addressability and closed-loop measurement.

It’s a deal that’s also likely to have a downstream impact for LiveRamp’s relationships with rival holding companies, especially as its former parent company, Acxiom — the pair separated as part of Acxiom’s $2.3 billion sale to IPG — integrates into the largest holding company of them all, Omnicom.

It also brings to an end LiveRamp’s quest for an exit, with several sources telling Digiday that it held merger-and-acquisition talks with Experian in 2023. Of course, it’s not the first time this year that Publicis and LiveRamp have been mentioned in the same headline, with the duo announcing an agreement at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

However, separate sources, who declined to be named to maintain industry relationships, said the announcement of the January tie-up was likely a face-saving measure after earlier hopes of a purchase didn’t materialize. “Everyone knew they were talking,” added one source speaking with Digiday in the days after this year’s CES. “I think it was very much in the works, and then [an all-out purchase] fell through.”

Publicis has subsequently raised its growth objectives to +7% to +8% in 2027 and 2028, respectively, with several sources noting how it has been ahead of rival holdcos in productizing data and principal media buying — via assets like Epsilon — and in using these to create commercial upside beyond fee compression on the agency side.

LiveRamp’s identity graph, clean rooms and interoperability across the ad tech stack would slot directly into its playbook, strengthening Publicis’ ability to orchestrate first-party data collaboration, activate audiences across channels, and evidence incrementality — capabilities clients increasingly expect agencies to initiate, not merely broker.

There’s also a competitive power-dynamic at stake, with sources often describing mounting friction between holdcos and independent platforms over who “owns” the client relationship and the margin stack, particularly amid platform pushes to go more client-direct.

Publicis’ history of securing advantageous commercial constructs — and controversies around transparency narratives at platforms — illustrates a determination to internalize critical links in the value chain rather than depend on third parties’ terms of engagement

By owning LiveRamp, Publicis can reduce reliance on external identity/activation pipes, set its own interoperability standards, and better defend its economics as cookie deprecation and signal-loss raise the stakes for durable identifiers and authenticated reach.

In a press release confirming the move, the pair were keen to point out how “LiveRamp will continue to operate as a neutral, interoperable platform,” and that it “will continue to protect client, partner and publisher data in accordance with existing contractual commitments, and will not use that data beyond what is expressly permitted under their agreements with them.”

However, the implications for LiveRamp’s relationships with other holdcos are significant, as the deal will introduce three immediate pressures:

Access and neutrality concerns: Rival holdcos will scrutinize data governance, pricing parity, roadmap visibility and the competitive firewall. Even with the promised neutrality, perceived strategic asymmetry may trigger reevaluations and dual-sourcing contingencies across identity-resolution and clean-room partners.

Vendor diversification: Omnicom/IPG, WPP and others could accelerate partnerships with alternative ID/clean-room stacks, e.g., publisher graphs, cloud-native clean rooms, and retail media IDs, to mitigate platform risk and leverage negotiation power now accruing to Publicis-plus-LiveRamp.

Commercial renegotiation: If LiveRamp’s capabilities are embedded into Publicis’ principal media and data collaboration products, holdco competitors may push for improved terms — or strategically unwind dependencies where portability exists — to avoid enriching a direct rival’s P&L.

Overall, the deal advances Publicis’ pivot toward a vertically integrated data-and-activation stack, sharpening its differentiation on measurement, privacy-safe scale and commercial control.

Similarly, the deal will also likely catalyze a faster move to multi-partner identity strategies and deeper alliances with neutral or in-house alternatives to contain strategic exposure to a competitor-controlled substrate.

In an emailed statement shared with Digiday, Charles Manning, CEO, Kochava, claimed the deal represented two main themes: companies are increasingly motivated to use fewer tools that do more, and that agencies realize that owning the system of record can insulate themselves from losing strategic value as workflows become more agentically-driven. “The upside is orchestration and closed-loop measurement; the risk is whether everyone still treats that infrastructure as neutral,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bob Walczak, CEO, MadConnect, observed that the deal represents the emergence of Intelligent Connectivity Layers, or ICL, in the industry. “What’s interesting to me is everyone thinks this is only about data and Identity, with AI it’s about connectivity,” he told Digiday, “agents can’t act if they’re not connected to the platforms that power everything.”

What we’ve heard

“We’ve added more and more DSPs… and we’re seeing through that pretty significant growth in programmatic, which is on its way to becoming more than 50% of our non-live ads business.”

— Speaking on the company’s Q1 earnings call, Gregory K. Peters, co-CEO, Netflix, explains how ad tech is contributing to its ads business, which is expected to generate close to $3 billion overall in 2026.

Numbers to know

$38.50 : The agreed per-share stock price Publicis Groupe agreed to pay for LiveRamp.

: The agreed per-share stock price Publicis Groupe agreed to pay for LiveRamp. 29.8%: The premium Publicis will pay on LiveRamp’s last closing stock price.

JourneySpark Consulting‘s research finds that most companies aren’t using AI effectively.

95% : The percentage of generative AI pilots that fail to deliver a measurable P&L impact

: The percentage of generative AI pilots that fail to deliver a measurable P&L impact 40%: The percentage of agentic projects are predicted to fail by 2027

What we’ve covered

‘Google doesn’t care that it’s terrible’: Brand, agency execs air frustrations with The Trade Desk, Google’s Performance Max, Meta’s Advantage+

At the recent Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit in Palm Springs, Calif. The Trade Desk was the subject of many grievances, which is unsurprising, but the black boxes that ad buyers are having to deal with in the form of AI-powered ad platforms like Google’s Performance Max and Meta’s Advantage+ are even more jarring.

Ad tech is lining up behind OpenAI (it’s been here before)

The demand-side platform, which became one of a handful of ad tech companies to partner with OpenAI at launch, started with a closed beta of double-digit clients before deciding the product was ready to scale. Now it’s rolling out the service to all its customers.

What we’re reading

Google is expanding its AI bidding and budgeting tools across Search and Shopping

Google’s 2026 Marketing Live announcements will focus on journey-aware bidding for complex lead generation, the expansion of Smart Bidding Exploration to Performance Max, and Shopping campaigns.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Netflix for spying on Texas kids

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix for spying on Texans, including children, and collecting users’ data without their knowledge or consent.

Former Trade Desk CMO Ian Colley to lead marketing at DeepIntent

Colley joins the healthcare-focused DSP as the Trump administration weighs restrictions on pharmaceutical advertising. He brings more than three decades of marketing and communications experience to the role, including seven years at The Trade Desk.

What CMOs actually want from TV during the industry’s big pitch week

CMOs heading into the 2026 upfronts are prioritizing flexibility, sports-focused innovation, and performance transparency.