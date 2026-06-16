Ad Tech Briefing: The shifting tides behind Publicis and The Trade Desk’s détente

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The schism between Publicis Groupe and The Trade Desk was arguably the major media narrative of 2026, with the pair’s recent détente seemingly coming out of nowhere, another sign of just how fragile the harmony is.

“Publicis and The Trade Desk are now focused on moving forward and continue to maintain a mutual commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for advertisers,” read an economically worded June 12 statement, originally shared with Ad Age.

The statement also revealed that the holdco has reinstated The Trade Desk to its recommended list of demand-side platforms, seemingly drawing a line under a falling-out that first made headlines in March, when Publicis pulled the platform after an audit flagged alleged fee-stacking irregularities.

Questions remain

Terms of the resolution weren’t disclosed, though sources familiar with the developments told Digiday that differing interpretations of the pair’s contractual terms were at the core of the earlier falling-out.

Such a lack of clarity is likely to keep the chattering classes of ad tech speculating further, especially as the industry prepares to decamp en masse to the French Riviera for next week’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

However, as the reconciliation between the pair closes one chapter, it also highlights a broader shift that has been gathering momentum across advertising: the relationship between agency holding companies and ad tech vendors is becoming simultaneously more collaborative, more competitive and considerably more complicated.

For much of the programmatic era, the division of labor was relatively straightforward. Agency groups aggregated client demand while technology vendors provided the infrastructure. DSPs bought media; their counterparts on the sell-side sold it; measurement companies verified; and agencies orchestrated the whole process.

Shifting sands

The rise of proprietary agency platforms, retail media networks, identity providers, data clean rooms and AI-powered operating systems has blurred previously clear lines. Holding companies now position themselves less as intermediaries and more as technology companies in their own right.

Publicis’ Marcel, Omnicom’s Omni, WPP Open and similar offerings are no longer presented merely as workflow tools. They are marketed as strategic operating systems capable of planning, activation, optimization, and measurement. In doing so, they inevitably encroach on territory once occupied by traditional ad tech providers.

The dispute between Publicis and The Trade Desk became a highly visible manifestation of such tensions. At its core was a question that increasingly sits beneath many commercial relationships in advertising, i.e., who ultimately owns the decision-making layer?

Agency groups continue to control enormous concentrations of media spend and client relationships. Meanwhile, major platforms such as The Trade Desk, Google’s DV360, and Amazon DSP still control critical buying infrastructure and inventory access. In a sector of the industry where profit margins are often razor-thin, neither side can easily walk away without making a strong case to investors.

Yet the détente arrives as competition in the DSP market intensifies. In a recent Digiday analysis examining buyer sentiment toward leading platforms, a marketplace that looks considerably more dynamic than it did even two years ago was highlighted.

While The Trade Desk remains the largest independent DSP, buyers increasingly describe a market in which Amazon, Yahoo, StackAdapt, Viant, and others are competing for share. Agencies are becoming more willing to diversify platform usage, particularly as concerns over transparency, cost structures, and inventory access evolve. In interviews with Digiday, buyers repeatedly emphasized the need to remain platform-agnostic rather than overly dependent on any single provider.

As alternatives proliferate and holding companies increasingly assemble their own tech stacks, technology vendors face greater pressure to demonstrate differentiation. This has resulted in a marketplace where partners can quickly become competitors and vice versa. The disruption of artificial intelligence is accelerating this evolution.

Probing agency AI pitches

A recent report from consultancy 3C Ventures argues that many of the industry’s emerging AI platform claims have become difficult to distinguish from one another. According to the report, nearly every major agency now promotes some combination of AI-powered planning, optimization, automation, and decision-making capabilities.

The challenge for marketers is determining what sits beneath the marketing language.

The report contends that while platform descriptions often sound remarkably similar, underlying architectures, governance structures, data ownership arrangements, and operational maturity can differ substantially. In many cases, marketers are being asked to evaluate technology stacks that increasingly combine agency services, proprietary software, external platforms, and AI models into a single offering.

In that context, the Publicis-The Trade Desk dispute begins to look less like an isolated contractual disagreement and more like an early signal of a larger industry realignment.

The traditional boundaries separating agencies, software providers, media platforms, and AI vendors are becoming harder to identify. As those lines continue to blur, marketers may find that the most important question is no longer which platform they use, but who ultimately controls the systems making decisions on their behalf.

According to 3C Ventures, marketers evaluating agency AI platforms should probe the following questions:

Data ownership — Who owns the data, models, and outputs created through the platform?

— Who owns the data, models, and outputs created through the platform? Data governance — How is advertiser data protected, segregated, and retained if the relationship ends?

— How is advertiser data protected, segregated, and retained if the relationship ends? Platform differentiation — What is truly proprietary versus repackaged third-party technology?

— What is truly proprietary versus repackaged third-party technology? AI reliability — What safeguards exist to prevent hallucinated recommendations, planning decisions, or measurement outputs?

— What safeguards exist to prevent hallucinated recommendations, planning decisions, or measurement outputs? Proven value — What evidence demonstrates that performance gains come from the platform itself rather than the people operating it?

Numbers to know

How buyers rate each DSP around fees and data usage.

8.8/10 : The Trade Desk

: The Trade Desk 6.6/10 : Yahoo

: Yahoo 6.5/10 : Google DV 360

: Google DV 360 5.8/10: Amazon DSP

What we’ve covered

The case for and against agentic media buying

Scaled buyers such as Butlet/Till, Stagwell, and even media giant Omnicom have made much of their recent agentic buying efforts, often trumpeting the resulting reduction in the ad tech tax, meaning more money for publishers. However, open-exchange programmatic advertising has also taught publishers not to trust the upside. Here’s a look at both sides.

WTF is vector-based ad targeting?

Imagine, instead of having to pick out keywords or check off audience segments, an advertiser could simply set a single value representing the specific content or audience it wants to target and then assign a radius for how narrow or broad it’s willing to expand a campaign’s reach from that defined point, or vector.

What we’ve heard

“We cannot allow AI cheerleaders to dominate the public conversation without interjecting to argue for the importance of ensuring a sustainable future for original journalism.”

— Speaking at the WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress, France, earlier this month, The New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberg took aim at Big Tech.

What we’re reading

Amazon DSP adds Adelaide’s pre-bid attention targeting

Amazon DSP is integrating Adelaide’s AU Quality Floor, a feature that avoids less appealing impressions since it excludes inventory with an AU score in the bottom 10%.

Bending Spoons files to go public

Bending Spoons, the Italian roll-up operator that owns, among many other properties, AOL, Eventbrite, and Vimeo, filed to go public on the Nasdaq last week.

KERV names Joshua Koran as CPTO

Long-term ad tech exec Joshua Koran is to become the video analysis and monetization platform’s chief product and technology officer.

This AI-generated podcast network publishes 11,000 episodes a day

Indicator analyzed more than 100 episodes across seven DNN shows and found that they often reused the same facts, structure, and even phrases as articles from media outlets such as local affiliates of Fox and NBC News, TechCrunch, Toronto Star, The Verge, and WRAL.