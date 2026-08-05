Sony is scaling up its Playstation advertising ambitions

Gaming’s next battleground isn’t consoles or subscriptions, it’s ad budgets. Electronic Arts and Xbox have already started chasing marketers. Now Sony’s lining up to do the same for PlayStation.

That’s the read, anyway, if a string of open roles at the division that sells PlayStation’s ad inventory is any indication. Several of the postings on the Sony Interactive Entertainment Media Solutions team are advertising-specific.

The clearest signal is a global director posting for client partnerships, which went up in mid-July 2026 and remains live as of this writing, is tasked with defining and driving the global strategy, structure, and performance of the Sony Interactive Entertainment Media Solutions client partnership sales organization. The mandate spans the PlayStation ecosystem in all its global markets across programmatic, FAST and CTV as well as its emerging ad solutions. In simple terms, the role is meant to scale a function, which is usually what shows up right before a platform pushes harder on monetization.

Sitting alongside it is a director-level opening for ad operations and technology at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, also still live as of this writing, though the posting doesn’t list a publish date. The remit is to build out the global advertising technology and operations ecosystem. It covers ad serving, programmatic monetization, audience targeting, measurement and privacy-first data activation, according to the job post. This person will lead a team spread across the U.S., U.K. and Japan, which suggests the buildout is for global infrastructure not a regional experiment.

Below that, the company had also posted an advertising operations role in London at some point before early summer 2026 (the exact post date isn’t listed) that rounded out what looked like a sales-and-ops stack being assembled underneath the leadership hires — describing the unit outright as PlayStation’s newly formed advertising organisation. That posting is no longer live; it was taken down sometime before Aug. 3, 2026, the date Digiday last checked.

Elsewhere, a Tokyo posting for a client partner in ad sales, which appears to have gone up in mid-to-late July 2026 and is also still live, describes the team as “a dynamic, global advertising sales organization focused on driving innovation and delivering value across the gaming and entertainment ecosystem,” built around connecting brands with PlayStation’s audience. It’s a different kind of role than the San Mateo and London ones — more a book-of-business job, serving “as a trusted advisor to a portfolio of strategic advertising partners, driving long-term business growth through consultative sales and relationship management,’ according to the job post.

This isn’t the first time Sony has tried to build an ads business around its video games division. It’s made three prior runs at monetizing PlayStation’s audience through advertising rather than hardware or subscriptions. In 2008, it launched dynamic in-game advertising on PS3. That same year, Sony opened PlayStation Home, a virtual world that doubled as branded real estate. Then in 2022, Bloomberg reported Sony had spent 18 months quietly developing a system to insert ads directly into PlayStation games, aiming to launch a private marketplace by the end of that year. None of them became a durable, scaled ads business.

“The timing also isn’t accidental,” said Jacob Bourne, a technology analyst at eMarketer. “Consumer spending on games has become more price sensitive. Publishers need a monetization lever that doesn’t add to player costs, and advertising is the obvious one. The remaining barrier is ad infrastructure, and that’s slowly getting built.”

The reasons for this are as strategic as they are cultural. The commercial need for ad dollars has never been more acute, with production costs rising and players devoting more time to just a handful of favorites. Before now, advertising was more a nice-to-have than a must-have, so the industry never fully embraced it. Even where the appetite existed, the risk of annoying gamers, who have never been comfortable with ads, outweighed the reward. That balance has shifted. Gamers are still ad-averse, but developers and console manufacturers can’t ignore that those dollars could offset how expensive it’s gotten to operate.

Two of gaming’s biggest businesses certainly haven’t given up on it. Microsoft’s Xbox and Electronic Arts are both building out ads businesses of their own, at a moment that’s proving tricky for the industry more broadly. Microsoft cut 3,200 jobs from its Xbox business earlier this month. EA, meanwhile, has held the line on not raising game prices even as development costs keep climbing. Either way, the case for advertising has never been stronger.

“Gaming’s case largely rests on sheer time spent,” said Bourne. “Our eMarketer data shows gaming captures roughly as much time as social video but earns about one-tenth the ad dollars per minute, and it will account for just 2.4% of US digital ad spend in 2026. The gap is the opportunity.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment did not respond to a request for comment by the time it was published.