Publicis vs. The Trade Desk isn’t really about transparency – it’s about who gets the margin

The standoff between Publicis Groupe and The Trade Desk is widely viewed as a transparency dispute, but that’s only the surface; deeper analysis shows it’s indicative of tectonic plates shifting.

Away from the pearl-clutching social media posts, operators with insights into the sector argue that the real narrative at play is one centered on margin, control and who ultimately captures the most value from a dollar of media spend.

Publicis’ decision to stop recommending The Trade Desk to clients followed an audit that alleged discrepancies in fees, consent and cost transparency.

In turn, this duly prompted a sharp rebuttal from The Trade Desk’s CEO, Jeff Green, who defended the demand-side platform’s processes, with the company also citing contractual limitations on data sharing.

On paper, it’s a familiar dispute: agency audits a vendor, finds issue and the relationship fractures. However, several industry sources told Digiday the audit itself is likely a symptom rather than the root cause.

At the center of the conflict is a more fundamental question: who owns the economics of programmatic media — the agency or the platform (either demand- or sell-side)?

Margin models under pressure

For years, the agency holding company model has been under strain. Disclosed fees for planning and buying have steadily compressed, particularly as procurement-led marketing organizations push for lower costs and more measurable outcomes.

The result, as several industry consultants told Digiday, is that agencies have increasingly relied on indirect or less-visible revenue streams — from supply-side relationships to data partnerships and executional layers — to maintain profitability. That dynamic has shaped much of the modern programmatic ecosystem; per this interpretation, the complexity of the current ad tech landscape is borne out of economic necessity.

One industry consultant with experience across several tiers of the ecosystem noted that systemic opacity was a feature, not merely a bug. This is because it enables multiple participants in the supply chain to extract incremental margin.

Against that backdrop, The Trade Desk’s positioning — particularly with products like OpenPath and its broader push toward more direct supply relationships — introduces friction. In theory, a more direct path to inventory reduces intermediaries and, by extension, reduces the number of parties taking a cut.

In practice, it also reconfigures who gets paid — and how much. As a source, a former insider at the DSP, described its formalized relationship with Publicis as a “kind of, like, a deal with the devil,” particularly given its public championing of transparency.

The Trade Desk’s margins

That tension cuts both ways. While The Trade Desk has long positioned itself as a neutral, transparent DSP, multiple sources note that its business model is fundamentally margin-driven — and increasingly so.

Several sources described the company as having an acute sensitivity to maintaining profitability, even during periods of high growth, noting an internal “obsession” with protecting margin levels. This has had implications for how the company evolves its go-to-market strategy.

In recent years, The Trade Desk has placed greater emphasis on direct relationships with advertisers, including through joint business plans and client-specific agreements. While framed as a way to deepen partnerships and drive growth, some agency executives interpret the move differently, i.e., an attempt to re-price inventory access and capture higher fees outside of agency-negotiated terms.

It’s widely understood that one mechanism to boost spending rates involves creating separate client-level arrangements – often referred to as joint business plans – that can command higher rates than those negotiated at the agency level. This tactic effectively bypasses the benefits of aggregated agency spend and is understood to be a popular play by platform outfits.

That strategy has not gone unnoticed, with several sources noting how last week’s fallout, first reported by Ad Age, was a symptom of the universal recognition of the growing tension between The Trade Desk’s agency-facing teams and its client-direct sales efforts, with agencies increasingly wary of being disintermediated from both commercial negotiations and strategic control – a tale as old as time.

When incentives collide

This is where the Publicis dispute begins to look less like a one-off audit issue and more like a collision of business models.

On one side, holding company agencies are trying to rebuild their margin streams in an environment where traditional fees are under pressure. Jay Friedman, a longtime agency executive with extensive experience overseeing ad tech relationships, said, “We’re all familiar with the school of thought, or the rationale that basically agencies are getting so beaten up by their clients, procurement departments, when it comes to margins, they have to get money from somewhere.”

On the other hand, The Trade Desk is attempting to expand its role beyond execution into supply-path optimization, identity infrastructure and outcome-based decisioning, all of which create new opportunities to capture value.

Somewhere along the line, such ambitions and priorities will inevitably collide, and this isn’t restricted to just Publicis and The Trade Desk.

Products like OpenPath, identity frameworks, and algorithmic optimization systems don’t just improve efficiency — they also shift control over key levers of the transaction, from pricing to data to inventory selection.

One consultant described this as a “closed-loop” system, where the platform increasingly influences not just how media is bought, but which supply, data, and identity partners are prioritized — often in ways that are difficult for buyers to fully audit.



“It’s strategic on one hand, but on the other hand, it does not have the buyer’s interest in mind,” said the source, noting Big Tech companies like Google do likewise. However, they warned, “Because then you get stuck in the cycle of bad data, or bad inventory informing bad algorithms.”

Whether intentional or emergent, the effect is the same: more control at the platform layer, and less visibility for intermediaries.

One source noted how this dynamic often results in friction, explaining how markup fees can swell campaign costs well above the cost of media. “The platform fee is one thing, and then you have the add-on fees… those are activated not at the point of sale; you have to click through to actually understand it.”

External pressures

This conflict is unfolding at a moment when both agencies and independent ad tech companies, nominally DSPs and SSPs, are facing mounting competitive pressure from large platforms.

Retail media networks, particularly those tied to major commerce platforms, are attracting a growing share of spend by offering more linear attribution and direct access to purchase data. At the same time, major tech companies are investing heavily in AI-driven buying tools that further reduce the need for traditional programmatic workflows.

In that context, the value of the standalone DSP — historically The Trade Desk’s core strength — is being reassessed; hence, it is branching out to broaden its utility, according to all sources consulted for this article.

As one executive noted, improvements in automation and API-based buying are lowering switching costs, making it easier for advertisers to diversify spend across multiple platforms, thus relationships with primary actors, i.e., marketers and media-owners, become more crucial.

That creates a potential “race to the bottom” dynamic, where differentiation shifts from interface and scale to price, performance and economics. “The holding companies don’t really have a point of differentiation beyond how they price,” said Friedman, noting that even if agencies try to make a stand for quality, there will always be several rivals willing to offer a lower cost option.

A battle over the client relationship

As mentioned earlier, amid these dynamics, the relationship with marketers has never been more urgent, as the latest dispute between Publicis and The Trade Desk’s fallout reflects a deeper recalibration of industry power dynamics.

At stake is not just how fees are disclosed, but who controls the relationship with the advertiser — and, by extension, the flow of money through the ecosystem.

Agencies have historically owned that relationship, acting as both advisor and gatekeeper.

The Trade Desk, by contrast, has increasingly positioned itself as a strategic partner to brands directly, particularly as its technology stack expands into areas traditionally managed by agencies.

That creates an inherent tension: the closer the platform gets to the client, the more it encroaches on agency territory — including its economics.

However, one Digiday source, who has extensive experience in running digital marketing within a household name brand, highlighted the benefits of clearer lines of demarcation between outfits in the supply chain

“You’re hiring an agency for a purpose,” said the source, maintaining that it’s better if they stick to the service model while other entities provide point solutions.

More than transparency

Framing this dispute as a transparency issue risks missing the bigger picture. While the audit findings, if substantiated, are significant, there is something more fundamental at play.

The programmatic ecosystem is entering a phase where long-standing alignments between agencies, platforms and vendors are being renegotiated. And in that process, transparency may be the language of the dispute — but margin is the underlying currency.