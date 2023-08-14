Why two esports journalists are combining their communities for a collective games media venture

With games media at a crossroads, two journalists who cut their teeth in esports are leveraging their organic connections to the gaming community to kickstart a collectively owned media operation.

As the games media space has contracted over the past year, many observers have speculated about the viability of a collectively owned publication staffed by leading games journalists — in other words, a “Defector for gaming.” As of today, Jacob Wolf and Mikhail Klimentov are giving it their best shot.