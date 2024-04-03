How Luminosity Gaming won over Kroger to get in to Super Smash Bros.

If a brand is looking to reach the Super Smash Bros. community in 2024, there’s a good chance it is doing so through Luminosity Gaming.

The Toronto-based esports organization, part of Enthusiast Gaming’s broader umbrella of gaming properties, has become one of marketers’ de facto entry points into the competitive scene for “Super Smash Bros.,” the decades-popular fighting game published by Nintendo. Unlike other major gaming publishers, Nintendo has largely ignored its games’ burgeoning competitive scenes, creating an opening for companies such as Luminosity to deepen their ties with Smash — and strengthen their ability to sell the game’s competitive scene to interested sponsors.