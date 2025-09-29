What’s in and what’s out in the Google ad tech antitrust reckoning 

By now, the contours of the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google’s ad tech business are well covered – and deeply complex. Rather than rehash what’s already been parsed to death, here’s a definite (if not exhaustive) rundown of what’s actually in play as the case moves into its next chapter.

In

Publishers suing platforms

Out

Platforms strong-arming publishers

In

Proposing to buy Google’s ad exchange

Out

Proposing to buy Google’s browser

In

Publisher CEOs publicly rebuking Google

Out

Publisher CEOs privately rebuking Google

In

Cloudflare

Out

AppNexus

In

Big tech breakup remedies

Out

Big tech behavioral remedies

In

Saying the open web is dying

Out

Saying the open web is evolving

In

Publishers hiring AI negotiators

Out

Publishers hiring platform wranglers

In

Anticipating a world without Google-owned Adx

Out

Dreaming of a world without Google-owned Adx

In

Pragmatic about Google not owning its ad server

Outside

Angry over Google owning an ad server

In

U.S. President Donald Trump defending Google

Out

U.S. President Donald Trump lambasting Google

In

Google proposing to decouple its ad exchange from its ad server

Out

Google proposing to spin out its ad exchange from its ad server

In

Publishers pointing fingers at Google over traffic losses

Out

Publishers pointing fingers at Google over cookie policy

In

Waiting another several years for remedies to arrive

Out

Waiting several years for regulators to arrive

In

Ad server migration nightmares

Out

Ad server monopoly nightmares

Out

Backchannel diplomacy

In

Courtroom catharsis

In

Escrow accounts FTW

Out

Publisher layoffs FTL