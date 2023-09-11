How Roblox hopes to capture brands’ attention – and budgets – with its latest updates

As Roblox continues to expand, brands are still top of mind for the leaders of the metaverse platform.

Over the weekend, a select group of developers, marketers and Roblox users gathered in San Francisco for the latest iteration of the annual Roblox Developers Conference. At this year’s event, Roblox rolled out a slate of new tools and functions — all of which at least partially intended to make the metaverse platform more accessible to brands and marketers.