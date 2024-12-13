AdTechChat organizers manage grievances amid fallout of controversial Xmas party

The Holiday or Xmas Party season intuitively leads to thoughts of revelry, marking the end-of-year cadence whereby those contributing to a common cause are thanked for their efforts, and standout performers are acknowledged.

However, as many HR managers can attest, such affairs can also be fraught with liability, an experience that organizers of the AdTechChat Xmas Party Extravaganza underwent in the days after the Dec. 4 event when community divisions flared.

The event was hosted by organizers of the AdTechChat community — a series of discussion groups for industry practitioners taking place on various social channels, primarily in the form of several WhatsApp groups — and took place in The Phoenix Arts Club, London, a venue known for “cabaret & variety from drag to musical theatre, burlesque,” acts.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, fragmented workforces and “hybrid office culture” are now the norm, and such gatherings are looked upon with relish, promising all the revelry that is atavistic of the days before global lockdowns and workdays of serial videoconferences.

Christmas jumpers, a.k.a. holiday sweaters, and Santa Claus hats were the order of the day, with those involved entering the spirit of the season and event ticket sales costing £10-£25 (that’s up to approximately $32) raising more than £2,000 ($2,500-plus) for mental health charity The Samaritans.

The industry deity AdTech God even made an appearance via way of a video message screened on stage in front of the crowd, which neared 200 attendees, according to official figures.

However, other goings-on at the event proved more esoteric than festive, as entertainment acts during the night offended some attendees, according to several Digiday sources.

‘Akin to a Stag Do’

No Digiday staffers were on-site to witness the event itself directly, and the main AdTechChat WhatsApp groups, some of which have up to 1,000 members, are explicitly off-limits to journalists.

However, unease over the tenor of the event soon spread — the Dec. 6 episode of the Marketecture podcast claimed developments sparked a “mass exodus” from the group — and aggrieved parties, all of whom requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter, soon contacted Digiday. Albeit, evidence seen by Digiday suggests the amount of people that left the community in the days after the event was closer to 1%.

Footage taken at the event and seen by Digiday depicts a female acrobat hanging from the ceiling by her hair, twirling her body with her legs outstretched at times. She is wearing only stockings and lingerie.

There were similar acts at Possible this year Anonymous source

Separately, sources contacted by Digiday claimed multiple instances of sexual harassment at the event. One even alleged that a team member was followed into the female bathroom by a male partygoer.

“I wasn’t there, but my employees were, and the feedback was that it was something akin to a Stag Do [a.k.a. Bachelor Party],” said one source, who requested anonymity, noting precautions could have been taken. “There were similar acts at Possible this year, but those performers were all in full-body lycra suits.”

Members of the AdTechChat Global forum expressed discomfort with the night’s entertainment on WhatsApp in the days after the event, asserting it was inappropriate for a professional setting.

However, such opinions were not universally held within the community, with group administrators asserting that airing such grievances in the forum “wouldn’t fit the adtech [sic] chat groups as they’re more lighthearted.”

One U.K.-based source contacted by Digiday claimed such reactions were indicative of a broader “misogynist and discriminatory atmosphere” that’s deep-rooted within the group, whereby female participants are regularly gaslit when they voice concerns over the tone of such conversations.

According to a separate source, the group discussion after Dec. 4 highlights the broader issue of sexual harassment and a prevailing “toxic culture within the ad tech industry.” Indeed, separate sources contacted by Digiday noted that several people, including high-profile industry practitioners — Digiday was unable to verify their identities — have since exited such forums.

‘Error of judgment’

Jon Walsh, the founder of and organizer of the AdTechChat community, has since taken to various social channels to acknowledge his error in judgment given proceedings on the night, detailing how the venue’s management provided the act, albeit it was not explicitly pre-screened by himself. “I made an error of judgment,” he told Digiday, “I failed to consider things; that’s what I’m guilty of.”

Regarding the claims that certain attendees reported sexual harassment, Walsh said the venue has security provisions and maintained his outfit’s support for those who want to report such transgressions. He pointed out that AV professionals were shooting material throughout the evening, and any required evidence could be made available accordingly.

Walsh further downplayed allegations that moves were made to shut down any dissenting feedback on the WhatsApp groups and that its community harbors discriminatory conversations. “I only step in when a line has been crossed,” he added.

However, he acknowledged the commencement of further oversight of discussions in the AdTechChat community, including the introduction of its first female administrator, as a direct consequence of the feedback since the Dec. 4 event.

Additionally, Walsh further voiced his opinion that much of the recriminations — in terms of WhatsApp comments and feedback to community sponsors–felt disproportionate, adding that those with grievances should “reach out to me direct.”

Representatives of advocacy groups such as Digital Leading Ladies and The Women in Programmatic Network declined to comment.