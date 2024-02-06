Here’s what a $7M, 30-second Super Bowl ad can purchase in digital media in 2024

As the cord-cutting and streaming wars continue, the Super Bowl remains one of the last bastions for live events with a massive captive audience. To get in front of said audience with a single 30-second ad during the Big Game on CBS this Sunday, it’ll run advertisers $7 million.

This year’s price tag mirrors last year’s $7 million, which was the most expensive Super Bowl ever for in-game ads. Brands like Oreo, Budweiser, Hellmann’s and DoorDash have already committed to the bit, releasing teasers of their ads online ahead of the Super Bowl. Others, like Danone, are opting to advertise around the Super Bowl with a flurry of digital ad spots.

That said, here’s Digiday’s annual look at what $7 million can afford a buyer elsewhere. (See our previous tallies here, here and here.)

4.4 million clicks on Walmart Connect

As Google’s third-party deprecation continues, advertisers are starting to take a second look at retail data to target shoppers. Retail media has become increasingly more popular over the last few years, with retailers like Amazon Advertising, Walmart Connect and Roundel, Target’s retail media business on the leaderboard. According to a media executive’s recent estimates, a search ad on Kroger would run an advertiser $1.70 per click. Meanwhile, Walmart’s cost-per-click comes in at $1.60. With those figures, an advertiser could rake in 4.4 million clicks on Walmart and 4.1 million on Kroger with that $7 million.

2.8 million clicks on TikTok’s in-feed ads

For the last two years, TikTok has been trying to lure ad dollars away from its competitors and persuade advertisers that its vertical screen is prime Super Bowl real estate. (Inside TikTok’s pursuit of Super Bowl ad dollars here.) There are a few ways ad dollars can be divvied up on TikTok, whether that be working with an influencer or in-feed ads. At minimum, it would cost anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 for a single post advertising with a famous TikToker, like TikToker Mikayla Nogueira, who has more than 15 million followers on TikTok, according to a media buyer. With $7 million, an advertiser could get between approximately 233 and 350 posts with an influencer of that size. On the other hand, an in-feed TikTok ad ranges from a cost-per-click of $1.80 and $2.46, per media buyers. Meaning, for $7 million, an advertiser could afford between 3.9 million and 2.8 million clicks on TikTok’s in-feed ads, respectively.

140 million impressions on a streaming ad

As of last month, Amazon Prime was the latest streamer to add an ad-tier to its offering, joining the ranks of previously commercial-free streamers, like Netflix, Disney+ and Max. Advertisers are throwing more money into the streaming space, as this year is expected to be the start of the ad-supported streaming war. Currently, CPMs on CTV and the streaming space range from $35 to $50, per a media executive. At those rates, an advertiser could see anywhere from 200 million to 140 million impressions, respectively, for a $7 million price tag.

5.6 million clicks on Bumble

Gen Z may be more wary of dating apps than other generations, but nearly three in 10 U.S. adults say they’ve used a dating app or site, according to Pew Research. It’s a compelling channel for advertisers. For a display ad on the Bumble dating app, cost-per-click ranges from $0.75 to $1.25, according to a media exec’s recent estimates. By those figures, that’s 9.3 million Bumble clicks on the low end and 5.6 million on the high end.

10 million clicks in Candy Crush

For now, gaming advertising is said to be in its early days. Even after its explosion during the COVID-19 pandemic, advertisers still remain a bit skeptical about spending there, viewing it as an experimental channel. Meaning, ad spend in gaming is lagging behind traditional media. (A look at what it’ll take to get brands to increase the gaming spend this year here.) For advertisers looking to get in on the ground floor, costs-per-click are $.70 for a display ad on Candy Crush, per a media buyer. Running the numbers, that’s 10 million clicks for a $7 million spend on a Candy Crush ad.