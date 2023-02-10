Here’s what a $7M, 30-second Super Bowl ad can purchase in digital media in 2023

Everything’s more expensive this year and Super Bowl advertising is no exception. The ridiculously expensive ads hit a new high this year with single 30-second spots running advertisers $7 million during the Big Game, which will air on Fox this Sunday.

Live events with millions paying attention have gotten fewer and farther between in recent years, particularly during the pandemic, making the Super Bowl more attractive for marketers even with the higher price tag. That being said, let’s once again put that cost in perspective and take a look at what $7 million can afford a buyer elsewhere. (Find our previous tallies here, here and here.)

127.2 million impressions on Netflix

Netflix’s ad-supported tier may be off to a slow start with the streamer falling short of guarantees it promised advertisers, delivering roughly 80% of its anticipated audience, according to previous Digiday reporting. Even so, the streamer has reportedly maintained its $55 CPM. With that being the case, an advertiser could garner 127.2 million impressions via Netflix ads with the $7 million slated for a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

2.3 billion impressions on Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels may feel like it’s three weeks behind TikTok trends with creators posting repurposed TikToks on the platform but the risk of its ban – either via governmental devices or altogether – is zilch compared to TikTok. That may make it more attractive for buyers who say that CPMs on the platform can be anyway between $1-$3 for Reels. With that being the case, a $7 million budget could fetch anywhere between 2.3 billion and 7 billion impressions on the platform.

1.64 billion impressions on TikTok

Even if TikTok is at risk of a potential ban – Texas Governor Greg Abbott just this week released his plan for a statewide ban of the app – it’s still the buzziest social app around. Ad buyers say that CPMs on the platform can be between $2.50-$4.25. With that being the case, advertisers could get anywhere between 2.8 billion and 1.64 billion impressions with a $7 million budget. That said, marketers can get more bang for their buck with TikTok this year as the app is offering ad credit incentives between 3 to 5% for advertisers spending between $50,000 and $300,000, per pitches viewed by Digiday.

2.3 billion impressions and a $250,000 ad credit on Twitter

Whether marketers will return to Twitter for the Super Bowl has been a big question in recent weeks. Some, like Pepsi, are back on for the Big Game. While others are testing out TikTok’s ability to cut through the clutter on advertising’s big night. Whatever the case, buyers say CPMs on Twitter for video ads are running between $2-$3. With the $7 million budget, advertisers could score between 2.3 billion and 3.5 billion impressions on the platform. Twitter is also offering incentives, giving advertisers a matching credit up to $250,000 for spending that much on the platform for the Super Bowl. That means advertisers could not only score 2.3 billion impressions but have a $250,000 ad credit.

2.21 billion impressions on YouTube

Ad buyers say that there are two placements – skippable in-stream ads ($2.72) and bumpers ($3.26) – that blend into the general population, high reach CPM of $3.16. With that being the case, an advertiser could purchase 2.21 billion impressions on YouTube with the $7 million Super Bowl ad budget.

56 full-page print ads

Advertisers are turning to full-page print ads to make a statement and add some heft to campaigns, as previously reported by Digiday. Sometimes those advertisers go all out. Case in point: Last December, GE took over The New York Times’ print advertising for a day. As Rob Schwartz, chairman at TBWA New York Group, previously told Digiday, a full-page ad in major newspaper can cost between $25,000 and $125,000. With that being the case, an advertiser could get 280 full-page print ads for the lower end cost and 56 print ads on the higher end cost.

280 million impressions on newsletters

For marketers looking to hone in on a particular audience a bit more, tapping a newsletter takeover may help them do just that. As previously reported by Digiday, CPMs for newsletters can be anywhere between $5 and $25, depending on the newsletter’s total list size. That means that with a $7 million budget, advertisers could get anywhere between 1.4 billion and 280 million impressions via newsletters.