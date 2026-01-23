Future of Marketing Briefing: AI companies are staffing up for a reputation fight

This Future of Marketing Briefing covers the latest in marketing for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Friday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

January isn’t even over, and the mood around AI has already turned sour. The optimism has curdled into something heavier — a creeping sense that whatever promise this technology once held is now being eclipsed by a darker, more unforgiving story we’re bracing ourselves to live through.

That anxiety spilled into the open this week in Davos, where Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase, speaking at the World Economic Forum, warned that artificial intelligence could move too fast for society itself. Without governments and businesses stepping in to support displaced workers, he said, the fallout could include civil unrest — a phrase that lands heavy coming from Chase, a firm not known for public hand-wringing.

A week earlier, the anxiety was even more palpable. Grok, the AI tool tied to X, went off the rails, flooding the platform with sexualized images, including depictions of naked celebrities and minors. It was less a warning shot than a live demonstration of what happens when experimental technology is unleashed at scale with the brakes half-installed.

And then there’s the quieter skepticism. A week before that, Sir Martin Sorrell noted that for all the breathless talk, most companies still aren’t meaningfully using AI beyond small-scale tests.

Taken together, these flashpoints sketch a familiar picture: bold predictions colliding with messy reality, genuine risk surfacing faster than meaningful guardrails, and a growing suspicion that the future everyone keeps talking about is arriving unevenly, and not particularly gently.

Which is to say AI has an image problem. And it helps explain why the industry is suddenly investing so much energy in who gets to tell its story.

Microsoft AI recently hired Andréa Mallard from Pinterest as CMO to sharpen its AI positioning. The week before, Nvidia named Alison Wagonfeld, formerly of Google Cloud, as its first-ever chief marketing officer.

Those hires — and the ones likely to follow — are a quiet admission that AI has outgrown product-led storytelling. The category is now crowded, politicized, regulated, and economically consequential. Not a day seems to pass without a new report cataloging the unease.

Just last week, a study from the Brookings Institution’s Center for Universal Education found that the risks of using generative AI in schools may outweigh the benefits, warning that it can undermine children’s foundational development and that the damage already done is daunting, even if still fixable.

“One of the key questions being asked today is will AI meaningfully move the needle on revenue, efficiency or even both,” said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic. “In 2026, the conversation has shifted from creative disruptor to embedding AI into the process as a key element. When I talk with partners and customers right now, our discussions center around AI being looked at from a campaign workflow perspective — a key ingredient in performance systems and tool for optimization.”

The technology may be advancing at breakneck speed, but the story around it is slowing, darkening, and demanding far more care than its builders ever anticipated. Getting ahead of all that requires a different kind of narrative discipline from companies that no longer get the benefit of the doubt.

Get it wrong and the risks compound quickly, potentially yo an existential degree for companies at the center of this shift. Few examples capture that better than the recent reframing of Jensen Huang. Six months ago, the CEO of one of the world’s most valuable companies publicly accused Anthropic and its CEO Dario Amodei of fear mongering and trying to monopolize AI development. By November, Nvidia had invested roughly $10 billion in Anthropic. This week in Davos, Huang was praising Claude as “incredible” and insisting that every software company needs to be using it.

Narratively, it underscores how little margin for error AI companies now have. In a category where trust is already fraying, even rational course corrections risk reading as opportunism unless someone is minding the story as closely as the product.

“The unease around AI is understandable, but the conversation is stuck at the extremes,” said Rob Webster, CEO and Founder of TAU Marketing Solutions. “What’s missing is the moderate middle: honesty, education and thoughtful orchestration. AI is moving apace, and keeping up requires a new level of honesty in the industry about how it’s actually used, where it creates value and where the risks lie. The best conversations I see aren’t the ones on public panels, they’re coming from WhatsApp groups where practitioners are sharing what worked and what didn’t.”

Granted, marketers aren’t exactly known for being arbiters of truth. But they’re increasingly being hired to bring discipline, clarity and restraint to a conversation that has run far ahead of itself.

“We’re entering a world where consumers will shop via chat interfaces, discover products through AI-generated recommendations, and engage with advertising inside platforms like ChatGPT, search-driven AEO environments, and AI agents they trust,” said Matt Britton, AI and Consumer Trend Expert and Author of Generation AI. “That shift requires a fundamentally different mindset: one rooted in brand building, customer experience, and long-term relationship design. AI has moved from experimentation to everyday utility, and that’s when consumer marketers become indispensable.”

Numbers to know

52 million: Number of U.K. viewers who watched BBC’s YouTube channel rather than BBC’s own channels

$1 million: The amount X will pay to the “top article of the next payout period”

54%: Percentage of U.S. marketers who said it will take between three to six months for them to fully implement a generative engine optimization (GEO) strategy

44%: Percentage of B2B marketers who are planning to prioritize performance marketing driven by AI-powered automation in 2026

