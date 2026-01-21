OpenAI is hiring engineers, not ad sellers, first to build its ad business

OpenAI is still in the foothills of building an ads business, and it’s looking for ad execs to help map the climb. The The roles posted since the turn of the year make clear just how early and foundational the effort is.

There are no ad sales chiefs with deep agency relationships, no account managers or creative strategists. Instead, most of the seven open roles focused on advertising are far more basic: engineers tasked with building monetization infrastructure, ad delivery and the internal tools needed to connect paid advertising to OpenAI’s products.

In fact, the closest things to traditional ad revenue roles are a strategic global partnership and ecosystem lead and a head of sales industries. Even those positions are more focused on designing the commercial ecosystem around OpenAI than knocking on agency doors.

That hiring mix tells the story. OpenAI is focused on constructing the machine before worrying about selling what comes out of it. The emphasis on monetization plumbing and platform engineering suggests a company still determining the basics of how advertising would technically function inside ChatGPT and related products. Tense are the jobs a platform creates before there is an ad server, a targeting framework, a measurement stack or even a settled idea for formats.

That said, there is one detail that stands out. A trust and safety operations role tied specifically to monetization signals that OpenAI expects advertising in an AI assistant to be uniquely delicate. In fact, Fidji Simo, CEO of applications at OpenAI has said as much. She told Wired last year that brand safety, user experience and the risk of ads distorting responses are not afterthoughts in its pursuit of ad dollars. They are design constraints from the start.

Taken together, the hiring points to an ad business that is conceptual rather than operational. OpenAI is laying down code, controls and internal systems long before it builds a sales force. That will come later, once early testing delivers clearer answers about how advertising can work in an environment where utility, trust and user experience remain the product’s core currency.

It may not take long. Reports last month suggested ad plans had been delayed at OpenAI, but last week’s announcement that it would start testing ads over the coming weeks signals renewed urgency, For a cash-guzzling tech company with ambitions to rival the biggest ads business on the planet, there are few faster ways to generate revenue than advertising. Google built an empire on that truth. OpenAI appears ready to test whether it can do the same.

“Ads coming to ChatGPT was inevitable,” said Maor Sadra, CEO of ad measurement business INCRMNTAL. “The economics of LLMs just don’t work without some monetization layer — and most users aren’t going to pay. So what do you do? You offer premium features for ‘free’ and subsidize them with highly targeted ads.”

True as that may be, OpenAI is making the calculator without naming a single executive directly overseeing its ad strategy. Of course, Simo is more than capable — she was one of the main architects of the strategy that turned Facebook’s news feed into an advertising juggernaut — but her remit at OpenAI is sprawling. She appeared to acknowledge that reality last year when she reportedly began searching for a dedicated ads chief, per Sources. There has been no update since.

Either way, the very existence of that search underscores how high the stakes have become. Two years ago, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman said advertising would be a last resort. Now it looks exactly like that. Leaked figures reported by The Information suggest his company expects to burn through $17 billion in cash in 2026, up from $9 billion in 2025, with losses continuing to mount in the years that follow. The company has already raised more than $60 billion from investors — most of it since late 2022, when ChatGPT turned a once obscure AI lab into one of the most expensive experiments in Silicon Valley history.

“This was always a matter of when, not if,” said David Mainiero, chief AI officer at AI Digital, a consultancy that helps brands and agencies running ad campaigns. “Advertising remains the most proven way to monetize AI at scale, and that only becomes more true as compute costs decline over time. OpenAI burns billions a year. Eventually the math catches up with everyone.”

OpenAI declined to comment.