Baller League’s creator strategy: reach is not the same as fandom

Baller League has something rare in creator economy business circles: a plan that doesn’t end with it becoming a media company. Instead it wants to become a sustainable sports league.

That’s not as obvious as the name suggests. Most creator-led sports properties have ended up caring more about the entertainment wrapper than the sport inside it – the spectacle, the IP and the media rights. Baller League. The six-a-side indoor soccer league where creator-managed teams stream free on Youtube and Twitch, thinks the sport itself is the asset worth building.

“Being a sports league is the priority,” said CEO and co-founder Felix Starck. This [soccer] is the most played sport in the world and we want to give it a stage.”

The commercial model is designed not to get in the way of that. No ads during streams, no dependence on media rights and no off-the-shelf sponsorship packages. Instead, there are eight brand partners per market, all bespoke. Starck turns away brands that want stands and that want standard inventory. He tells them: “If you want to reach 45-year-old women, you shouldn’t partner with us.”

The stance seems to be working. The league is averaging over four million views on matchday live streams, according to its organizers. Revenue has doubled year on year for three consecutive years, though exact figures aren’t disclosed. Players earn either $400, $600 or $800 per game across three tiers – modest by any professional sports standards, though Starck says those rates double annually too.

“I grew up with FIFA [the video game series] and my big critique [of professional sports] is that it’s not transparent enough,” said Starck. “So everybody knows what our players earn.”

It’s a credible position, but it’s not without its own complications.

In January, Baller League halted its operations in Germany, where the league was born, to concentrate on the U.K. and the U.S. Disappointing as this was, the lessons they learned have made it slightly more palatable for Starck and his team. It was in Germany, after all, that the league learned how to measure fan acquisition properly – tracking viewer drop-off minute by minute, asking why someone who averages 40 minutes left after six and adjusting. It’s also where they learned the cost of a bad first impression.

“Once you have that stamp, you will never change the opinion of the people,” said Starck.

That thinking is now being hauled across the Atlantic. Starck has relocated his first six employees from Germany, all on visas, to Miami. Plain sailing it will not be. The audience in the U.S. is more fragmented than the U.K. – 65% domestic vs. 90% according to Starck – and small-sided football needs more explaining to American sports fans than it did to British ones. But the U.S. is also the only market in the world where sport and entertainment are genuinely the same thing. Starck knew that long before the Baller League existed. He watched it at Penn State. It’s why he built the league the way he did.

“If you make it here, you make it everywhere,” he said. The reverse, he left implied.

So far the signs are encouraging. Opening night in Miami last month drew 3,500 fans and more than 3.5 million viewers, across platforms, according to Streams Charts, which tracks live viewership data across Twitch and Youtube. Peake concurrent viewership hit 173,000. Notably, it was WESTCOL, a Colombian creator most U.S. mainstream audiences have never heard of, who outpulled iShowSpeed’s channel by nearly two thirds.

“Gen Z fans want more than highlights or official messaging; they want personality, perspective and participation,” said Amar Singh, svp for content and creative at MKTG Sports + Entertainment. “Creators understand platform behaviour and fan culture and have built trust with their audiences over time. For broadcasters, they extend the value of live sport through debate, storytelling and context beyond the match. For clubs, creators help humanise players, express club culture and reach global or casual fans who engage primarily through social‑first content.”

It’s what makes creator selection so consequential for Baller League. The right one brings a fanbase that’s already primed for what it’s selling. The wrong one brings reach that never actually converts. Starck, therefore, tracks what he calls fan conversion – or the percentage of a creator’s audience that actually becomes a Baller League fan. The numbers vary wildly by creator, he said. KSI and iShowSpeed convert around one in every three or four followers, he continued. American football player Odell Beckhanm Jr sits closer to one in a thousand.

The gap comes down to fit. A creator or athlete whose fanbase already loves football will always convert faster than one whose is broader but shallower. Ultimately, Starck wants both because they’re doing different jobs. Odell Beckham Jr isn’t there to drive streaming numbers, he’s there to give the league legitimacy in athlete culture. Brazilian sports icon Ronaldinho does the same in soccer. Starck is, in other words, running a portfolio strategy – separating creators and athletes who build audiences from the ones who build brands – and measuring them differently.

“We always pair them [creators] with the legends of my youth – the Ronaldinhos, the OBJs, the Usain Bolts.,” said Stark. “They don’t give us streaming numbers. But someone like Ronaldinho gives us credibility in the Latino and football cultures whereas OBJ is in the street coolness of being an athlete.”

Which is, essentially, another way of saying Baller League is really a bet on how fandom forms. Starck’s view is that it can’t be manufactured. It has to happen organically. If that bet nets out, it could dictate the broader trajectory of the league itself. Currently, the league owns all 12 teams in each market, pays players centrally and controls everything on a single P&L. The plan eventually to sell franchises, but only once fans have moved from following the league to choosing a team.

“We need to step out when they choose a team,” Stark said, citing the UFC’s trajectory – where the league built the sport first and fighter loyalty came after. Selling franchises before that moment, in his view, is what most emerging leagues do wrong: they raise capital before they’ve built genuine fandom, producing what he calls “a valuation lie”.

There’s one area where ambition runs ahead of the execution: women’s football. Starck said a women’s league is his “cream”, targeting at least two markets in 2026. Doing so, however, won’t be easy. Sponsor ROI doesn’t stack up the same way as the men’s equivalent, and the equal pay model creates tension with partners who want commercial differentiation in return. Starck acknowledged the problem directly, which is notable.

“Every player should get the same pay,” he said. “But then the sponsor says, well, is the media value as big? And the answer is no. That’s the reality.”