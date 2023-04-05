Future of TV Briefing: TV ad industry’s currency changeover won’t happen in this year’s upfront market — but could during its deals

This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at why TV advertising’s currency changeover is unlikely to happen during this year’s upfront market but could transpire once this year’s upfront deals take effect.

We can keep this fairly short. Will TV networks, advertisers and agencies discuss alternative measurement currencies during this year’s upfront negotiations? For sure. Will Nielsen be the primary currency that upfront ad buyers and sellers transact against? Absolutely. Could the currencies change after the upfront deals take effect in the fall? Yup.

“No one’s ready. There’s no way that anybody is ready to use an alternative currency as a full-blown thing,” said one TV network executive.

“I think the the core of the upfront is still rooted in Nielsen and somewhat traditional demographics. I think there’ll be additional experiments or test-and-learns to move towards outcome-based deals or something beyond GRPs, [such as] impressions,” said a second TV network executive.

“This is a transition year. It doesn’t have to be made a part of an upfront deal. It does need to be made a part of the way that the upfront is activated, though,” said a third TV network executive.

So Nielsen will continue to serve as the TV ad industry’s ruler for this year’s upfront. But the industry will continue to inch toward alternatives to Nielsen’s traditional age-and-gender-based measurement.

“We’ve had some pretty good dialogue along those those lines with clients that are willing to forego traditional demo guarantees in exchange for X. And in some cases, the X looks better to both sides,” said the second TV network executive. “But back to the very, very beginning of this conversation: 100 clients have 100 different definitions of what X is, which is pretty challenging, right? Because one wants to do on attention metrics, one wants to use VideoAmp plus EDO….”

The biggest impediment to the TV ad industry transitioning away from Nielsen remains the lack of universal support for non-Nielsen measurement providers. Given that Warner Bros. Discovery just last month announced support for Comscore and VideoAmp but not iSpot.TV, which NBCUniversal has gotten behind, universal support seems like it will remain elusive for some time.

“The biggest challenge that the marketers have is that, if they’re doing alternative currencies, they can’t do different currencies on all their media companies. They can’t look holistically at all their impressions of what they’re doing. This is the big rub,” said the first TV network executive.

“The industry is going to struggle until we get a consensus. Because it is a lot of work and a lot of volatility. So I don’t believe you’re going to see a move this upfront to a massive change in currency. I think that’s at least a year, if not two, away,” said the second TV network executive.

Well, it could be a bit sooner. Sure, when this year’s upfront deals are signed, Nielsen will likely stand as the currency of choice. But that could change after the deals take effect. That happened to an extent last year; one TV network executive said a single-digit percentage of their upfront deals changed to non-Nielsen currencies since taking effect last fall. Then, considering that even Nielsen’s traditional measurement system will go away after the current upfront cycle, there’s some incentive for TV networks and advertisers to start to shift during the deals’ window.

“We can look at volume and then, inside of the year, evaluate opportunities to guarantee things against different currencies inside of the year,” said the third TV network executive. “It’s going to be a very important year, because fall of ’24, that’s when the Nielsen sample goes away and there isn’t going to be [traditional age-and-gender-based metrics like] C-3 and C-7. There’s just going to be these big data currencies. And so everyone has incentive to put their dollars into play in the year against these against [alternative measurements such as] Nielsen One or VideoAmp, Comscore, iSpot.”

Ultimately, whether or not TV networks and advertisers transition off Nielsen’s traditional measurement system in this year’s upfront cycle, both sides are guaranteed to have to do so in next year’s upfront. It’s a matter of when, not if.

“It’s just like [the previous transition to] C-3, C-7. Everybody was bitching and moaning. And finally, we just had to rip the Band-Aid off, and we had to all jump in the pool at some point,” said the first TV network executive. “At some point we’re all going to have to jump in.”

What we’ve heard

“There is an expectation for clients that they’re going to see some cost-efficiencies in the streaming space, or pricing to right-size itself. As we see more competition, the expectation is prices will go down. Last year we saw some adjustment in that space to account for more competition.” — Agency executive on streaming price expectations in this year’s upfront market

Numbers to know

200: Number of employees that Roku plans to lay off, roughly 6% of its total employee base.

7,000: Number of employees that Disney plans to lay off, roughly 3% of its employee base.

1,000: Number of hours of commissioned programming that BBC plans to cut in its 2023-24 budget.

42.5%: Percentage share of cast members in streaming films in 2022 who were people of color, compared to 36.1% for theatrical films.

