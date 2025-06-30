YouTube vs. TikTok vs. Instagram: What Gen Z really watches in 2025
Today’s teens and twentysomethings are the future of TV audiences. So it’s always worth keeping current on what’s keeping — or has lost — their attentions.
At this year’s VidCon — the annual Comic-Con for the creator economy — more than a dozen Gen Z attendees weighed in on the video apps they are most and least likely to watch, including which two they’re addicted to, which one was described as “hell on earth” and which is only used for school or by their parents.
