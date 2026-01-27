SHAPING WHAT’S NEXT IN MEDIA

Last chance to save on Digiday Publishing Summit passes is February 9

SECURE YOUR SEAT
The Creator Economy

Digiday staffers tackle the creator vs. influencer divide

By Kimeko McCoy  •  January 27, 2026  •

Subscribe: Apple PodcastsSpotify

The creator economy is bursting at the seams — or is it that influencer marketing is booming? For an industry that’s big on labeling things, there’s one debate that seemingly has yet to settle: when to call someone an influencer over a creator.

The question is: Is there a difference between a creator and an influencer. If so, what’s the difference and why does it matter to marketers?

Related Insights
The Creator Economy
Why the ad industry is redefining what it means to be a creator vs. influencer

On this episode of the Digiday Podcast, Digiday staffers debate the topic. Digiday executive editor of news, Seb Joseph, joins Kimeko McCoy, Digiday Podcast co-host and senior marketing reporter to debate that there is a difference. Meanwhile, Digiday managing editor Sara Jerde and Tim Peterson, Digiday Podcast co-host and executive editor of video and audio, argue that creators and influencers are one in the same.

Who’s team are you on? If you’d like to share your own opinion, email your thoughts on the creator versus influencer debate to tim@digiday.com.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation which have been edited for length and clarity.

Arguments for the difference

Joseph: Creators and influencers, they’re related, but they’re not the same. If you take away your creator’s brand deals, they’re still a creator. They’re still going to be doing the live streams, posting that funny video. That’s not the same for influencers. Without the brand deals, there’s not going to be that video of them where there’s outfits that were sent to them by that brand because it wanted to influence their audience.

McCoy: If I’m [a marketer] looking for a performance play, I’m going to influencers that are going to go with a hard sell. If I want creators…that may be more of a brand awareness play.

Arguments against the difference

Peterson: Influencer is the term we use when the context we’re referring to these people is discussing the creator’s business. Creator is the term we use when the context is discussed, discussing the creator’s content.

Jerde: This is a case where you have to trust your source to speak to the level of intent and motivation they have to operate in the industry that they want to.

Trending in The Creator Economy
Most Read

More in Marketing

View More
Marketing on Platforms

As ChatGPT’s growth slows, ads look like the next risky move

January 27, 2026

While launching an ad business might be good for the AI platform’s bottom line, it could cause some users to jump ship as a result.

Brands in Culture

Behind Pacsun’s strategy for keeping a pulse on the changing tastes of Gen Z

January 26, 2026

Over the last four months, Pacsun has developed tools and tweaked campaigns based on feedback from teenagers and twenty-somethings.

Marketing on Platforms

TikTok’s confirmed U.S. deal still leaves unanswered questions

January 26, 2026

While a lot of the details seems familiar, it still doesn’t answer the inevitable unknowns.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2026. All rights reserved