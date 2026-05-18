The case for and against clipping

Clipping – turning long-form videos and streams into short, viral snippets – has become the growth hack of choice for creators, spawning its own cottage industry. Controversial figures like Braden “Clavicular” Peters have shot to overnight fame off the back of clips, and brands are racing to fold the tactic into their marketing cadences.

Figures like Anthony Fujiwara, who launched a company called Clipping in 2025 to edit content for creators across YouTube, Twitch and the more controversial streaming site Kick, have helped push clipping into the creator economy mainstream.

The economics are hard to ignore: An October 2025 Bloomberg report stated Fujiwara’s company had earned roughly $7.7 million in sales with over 20,000 contracted clippers in just 10 months. An April 2026 Forbes article said Fujiwara credits the invention of clipping to polarizing and outright problematic figures like Andrew Tate, and noted that generating a million views through Clipping can cost as little as “a hundred dollars to a thousand dollars.”

The upside is strong enough that Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson started his own clipping company, Vyro, late last year. Donaldson after previously paying Clipping $50 for every 100,000 views of clips, according to Bloomberg.

Proponents argue that clipping is a highly successful marketing tactic: it’s cheaper for creators and brands than traditional campaigns, while paying smaller creators and editors to produce and distribute content that bridges long-form and short-form content cross platforms – and it scales.

But as with anything in the creator-economy tool that drives serious attention revenue, clipping is not without controversy. Critics say it rewards the most extreme, boundary-pushing behavior, nudging streamers to act out in hopes of going viral, while platforms scramble to claim their share of the pie and brands try to tap into the ecosystem without running afoul of FTC rules.

Here’s a look at both sides of the clipping argument:

The case for clipping

Those who are fans of clipping consider it a low-lift, high-reward marketing tactic that can take existing content, chop it up, remix it, and make it viral. It doesn’t require advanced editing skills or reshoots, doesn’t task creators with making more content, and isn’t tied to a specific platform.

Aida Andersson, head of commercial at UGC games media company Chartis, said clipping is a way for the Hollywood studios she works with to tap into younger audiences, an increasingly difficult task in the attention economy.

“Discovery is algorithm driven, it’s passive, so that shift fundamentally changes how campaigns need to show up, too,” she explained. “Clippers sit at the center of modern distribution, so brands can tap into existing creator ecosystems and gain immediate access to engaged audiences– if it feels native to the culture.”

Andersson pointed to a recent viral clip from the Apple+ TV series, Your Friends & Neighbors, which features actor John Hamm dancing in a club as an example of getting it right. The clip was remixed and memed all over Instagram, TikTok, and X, so much so that Hamm was asked about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“That will outperform any marketing campaign…it just shows the power of short form, meme-led content,” Andersson said.

For studios trying to reach younger viewers who aren’t watching linear TV or even opening streaming apps every night, piggybacking on clippers’ existing audiences can be more efficient than buying pre-rolls or billboards.

For marketers and creators alike, clips are now a vital part of the creator ecosystem.

“Clips used to be the byproduct, and now they’re the product,” said Adam Rosenberg, a creator and independent social media consultant who currently works with the Save America Movement. In practice, that means a single recording session can be sliced into dozens of pieces of content that each reach different audiences, all without requiring creators to be “on” for shoots every day.

Rosenberg believes clipping allows creators to make the most of their content and gives them more freedom and flexibility to post across platforms: an Apple video podcast can become a viral TikTok video, a lengthy YouTube stream can hit big on Instagram Reels, and all of it can put revenue in the creators’ pockets.

He said that’s why platforms like Instagram are starting to crack down on accounts that re-upload content, as stated in a recent announcement by CEO Adam Mosseri. Mosseri posted a video to Instagram on April 30, stating that “original creators deserve to be rewarded for their work, not compete with accounts that simply re-upload it.”

Rosenberg believes this is a direct response to the rise of clipping.

Mustafa Aijaz, vp of SoaR Gaming, agreed that the clipping industrial complex is a cheaper way to buy eyes, and platforms are recognizing that they’re missing out on precious ad spend.

“The rates being paid to clippers are reasonable…If you think about it from a marketing perspective, you’re paying a lot more for Meta ads, which are considered cheap impressions compared to a full-on influencer marketing campaign,” he said.

The case against clipping

So, creators have found a cheaper way to get more people engaged with their content across a variety of platforms that also puts money in smaller creators’ pockets. What’s the catch?

Critics argue that clipping doesn’t just repackage content – it rewires incentives across the creator economy, rewarding outrage, volume and manipulation over substance, and pushing creators, brands and even political campaigns towards increasingly risky behavior.

Brands that want to get involved in the clipping world will have to be careful. Clips work best when they feel natural and organic – snapshots of a moment in time that has viral potential. Slapping a brand logo on a clip or ensuring a streamer has a product in-hand during a certain moment likely won’t ring true for audiences – and not properly denoting that a clip is a paid ad will run afoul of platforms’ terms of service and the FTC’s disclosure rules, exposing brands to enforcement and reputational blowback.

“Brands [clipping] for commercial purposes creates a bigger challenge because of publicity rights,” Frank Poe, founder of creator-focused law firm, Poe Law.

Several high-profile creators like Timothy TimTheTatMan Betar have expressed concerns with clipping – not just because many are frequently clipped “out of context” and those clips are then used to push a particular narrative about them, but because of how much the practice narrows the playing field.

“Short form content is more important than your actual livestream content, that’s kind of insane to think about,” Betar said in a recent livestream.

Aijaza agreed, saying that the practice can be a “bit prohibitive” for creators who aren’t already popular, unless they’re willing to push boundaries to become clippable.

“How do you compete for people to clip you, even if you are funny?” he wondered. “Why would the top clippers watch your stream over someone else’s…how do you grow? How do you become the next person, you have to go out of pocket to figure it out.”

Creator and marketer Devin Nash published a YouTube video on April 16 titled “Exposing the New Manufactured Viral Content Economy.” In it, Nash highlighted the top Kick streamers, said that they were “boring,” and alleged that “content creation isn’t about being interesting or engaging anymore…doesn’t matter, you have 70,000 clips you go anywhere you want, it’s not gonna make a difference what your content is.”

Nash also alleged that the practice abuses platform algorithms by flooding them, creating artificial popularity through volume.

Clipping is also being used to try and influence politics. Spencer Pratt, a former reality TV star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate, is reportedly running two different paid clipping campaigns according to journalist Taylor Lorenz.

On May 13, Lorenz posted screenshots of Pratt’s campaigns on social commerce platform Whop, which are offering money to post clips of Pratt at a recent debate to pages with at least 50% US-based audience. They do not need to be based in California to participate. Pratt is openly disclosing this practice, and telling clippers they’ll need to disclose it as well to ensure it falls under campaign finance laws – but it certainly feels icky.

Most importantly, the kind of culture that has formed around clipping is worrying: streamers (especially on platforms like Kick, which has looser content moderation and ties to gambling site Stake) are doing increasingly problematic and often flat-out dangerous stunts while live in the hopes their content will get clipped.

As the New York Times reported, Braden “Clavicular” Peters’ content has grown increasingly dangerous: he seemingly overdosed during an April 14 livestream, while earlier that month he had a seizure after another streamer put him in a chokehold. In December, he appeared to run over a man who jumped on the hood of his car while he was driving. All of these events were, naturally, clipped.

In February of this year, Peters was arrested and charged with two felonies in Arizona, though they were later dropped. In March, he was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges in Florida.

Peters’ rise shows the darkest version of the clipping incentive: the more dangerous the stunt, the more likely it is to be clipped and circulated, creating a feedback loop that rewards harm with attention.

Peters currently has 612,000 followers on Instagram, nearly 350,000 followers on Kick, and 965,000 on TikTok. For critics, that following is the problem: a creator whose most infamous moments are overdoses, assaults and near-accidents is exactly who the clipping economy is built to amplify.