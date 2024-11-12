Digiday editors discuss how publishers are navigating Trump ripple effects

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

It’s been roughly a week since Donald Trump was voted into his second presidential term and already, his return to the White House is expected to send ripple effects throughout the advertising world.

Publishers are considering what a second Trump presidency looks like in regards to traffic spikes and subscription revenue, otherwise known as the Trump Bump. The brand safety playbook regarding where an advertiser shows up in media may soon need to be reconsidered as more brands look to avoid backlash in the so-called culture wars.

All said, it won’t be until January’s inauguration that the full picture of Trump’s presidency comes into focus. But until then, executive editor of news Seb Joseph joins the Digiday Podcast alongside executive editor, video, audio Tim Peterson and senior marketing reporter Kimeko McCoy to discuss what a Trump presidency means for publishers on the heels of the Digiday Publishing Summit in Europe (DPSE). Also in this episode, a recap of Google’s antitrust case and what happens next with the incoming administration.

Below are highlights from the conversations, which have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

The Trump Bump

Joseph: Publishers are having to think about how they monetize, if indeed they can, that attention. Last time around, they struggled with that conundrum, because there were many brands that didn’t necessarily want to be anywhere near that type of editorial. Overzealous blocking continues to be a big thing and Trump will exacerbate that in more ways than one.

McCoy: I also flicked at the idea of influencers and creators, where publishers have been fighting that battle [of where] subscribers get their news from — I don’t want to call them alternative publishing sites — but the social platforms, influencers and things like that. There’s a battle on all sides and who’s to say how the Trump bump pans out with those things being accounted for?

Resignation of brand safety

Peterson: So much of [brand safety] gets postured as missions and purpose, and then concerns around brand safety and suitability. But that so often just comes back to capitalism and financial concerns and how is this going to affect companies’ bottom lines.

Joseph: The word that summed up all that for me coming from the [DPSE], at least from the discussions away from the stage, was resignation. It was a resignation that publishers have done all they can to solve that issue.

Trump’s effect on Google

Joseph: I don’t think Google will get away scot-free here. I think, though, with the Trump administration coming in, a break-up is probably less likely. If anything, it will be a slap on the hand, fine, similar to what Microsoft got back in 2022 or something like that.

Peterson: If I put on my conspiracy theorist hat, with the relationship Elon Musk and Trump have and X being in the mix, does that lead to a situation where there’s maybe more of a likelihood of Trump going after Google? Not to mention, we’re going to be looking at a different Justice Department next year. We’re going to be looking at a different FTC [Federal Trade Commission] next year. Regulation is going to look a lot different.