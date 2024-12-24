Strategizing for the Future

2024 in review: From AI boom to election frenzy, Digiday editors look back

By Kimeko McCoy  •  December 24, 2024  •

Hold on tight. The rollercoaster that was 2024 is finally coming to an end.

Marketers may find themselves dizzy from the many ups and downs the industry experienced this year. 2024 saw more ads on streaming platforms, but also an ad price correction that favored ad buyers’ wallets. There was also the generative AI boom (or bauble, depending on who you ask). Of course, there was Google’s long kiss goodnight with third-party cookies, in which the tech giant decided to keep cookies after all but let users decide if they want to opt in or not. And who could forget the 2024 presidential election, the gift that kept on giving to news publishers. 

To help the industry make sense of this past year, this episode of the Digiday Podcast is a vignette-style look back at 2024. Hosts Tim Peterson, executive editor of video and audio at Digiday, and Kimeko McCoy, senior marketing reporter, revisit the biggest moments (and podcast episodes) of 2024. 

