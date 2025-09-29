Watch every session from the Digiday Publishing Summit, Fall 2025

This article is part of Digiday’s coverage of its Digiday Publishing Summit. More from the series →

AI Mode isn’t just the name of Google’s newest search product. It also describes the present period of digital media — and the theme of this September’s Digiday Publishing Summit.

AI is no longer the next epoch of the platform era. It’s the present. Publishers are seeing generative AI chatbots siphon search traffic at the same time as they are having to defend against AI crawlers scraping their sites. They are generating revenue from the chatbots’ parent companies while developing new revenue models for the potential day when the open web gives way to the agentic web. They are incorporating AI technologies into virtually every facet of their businesses, from ad sales to editorial products, from subscription paywalls to programmatic sales.

And at the Digiday Publishing Summit, we covered all of it. If you weren’t able to join us in Miami to attend DPS in person — or if you enjoyed the sessions so much that you’d like to relive them — you’re in luck. Below you will find full video recordings of every editorial session, exclusively available to Digiday+ members.

Bloomberg Media’s Survival Guide for the AI Era

AI Mode seems to be the modus operandi for media companies at the moment. But what exactly does that mean? In this session, Bloomberg Media CEO Karen Saltser breaks down how the business news organization is adapting to the AI era, from on-site search enhancements to custom GPTs and more.

Speaker: Karen Saltser, chief executive officer, Bloomberg Media

A portion of this session has been omitted because the speaker had misspoken regarding the large-language models used by Bloomberg Media.

How Hearst is Selling to Amazon DSP Advertisers

Amazon’s demand-side platform has been gaining share among advertisers, which is piquing the interest of publishers. In this session, Hearst’s Jen Dorre details how the publisher has engineered its advertising operation to appeal to the e-commerce giant’s programmatic ad buyers.

Speaker: Jen Dorre, svp of ad products & data, Hearst Magazines

The AI advantage: How Business Insider is Using Artificial Intelligence to Boost Engagement

With artificial intelligence causing seismic shifts across the publishing landscape, Business Insider is looking to leverage AI tools to improve its bottom line. In this session, Business Insider CTO Harry Hope discusses the ways BI is using AI to create more interactive and sticky user experiences, including AI onsite search and an AI-powered audio briefing launched in June.

Speaker: Harry Hope, chief technology officer, Business Insider

SEO in the Age of AIOs: How People Inc. is Lessening its Reliance on Search in the Google’s AI Overviews Era

Google’s AI Overviews (AIOs) and AI Mode are fundamentally changing search. People Inc.’s Alysia Borsa discusses the impact of these developments on its SEO and business strategy, providing actionable insights for publishers to lessen their reliance on search results and grow audience and revenue.

Speaker: Alysia Borsa, chief business officer & president of lifestyle, health & finance, People Inc.

Adapting AI for the Newsroom: Pivoting Your Media Company for the Future

This session provides a practical roadmap for media organizations considering the use of more AI tools and initiatives in their newsrooms. Hear from Zach Seward, The New York Times’ editorial director of A.I. initiatives, on how he is integrating AI into NYT’s core operations, from investigations to data analysis, and the organizational shifts required for success.

Speaker: Zach Seward, editorial director for A.I. initiatives, The New York Times

The Anatomy of a Publisher-Creator Deal

Creators are soaking up an increasing amount of attention and engagement in 2025, and publishers should be paying attention. In this session, EssentiallySports co-founder and growth lead Suryansh Tibarewal discusses his company’s creator-powered approach to covering tentpole sports events, walking us through the structure and benefits of in-house creator content programs.

Speaker: Suryansh Tibarewal, co-founder & head of audience growth, EssentiallySports

Navigating the Zero-Click Frontier: Wirecutter’s Strategy for Search Visibility and Influence

This session explores how Wirecutter, The New York Times’ leading product review website, renowned for its meticulous testing and trusted recommendations, is adapting its SEO and content strategies to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Speaker: Leilani Han, executive director of commerce, Wirecutter

WTF is a Chief AI Officer?

Chief AI Officer is among the newest job titles in the media industry, and The Washington Post’s Sam Han is among the first to fill the position. In this session, hear straight from the source what the job of a Chief AI Officer entails.

Speaker: Sam Han, chief AI officer, The Washington Post

Inside The Hill’s Social Comeback: Facebook, TikTok, and the Future of News Distribution

In 2025, The Hill has benefited from an uptick in traffic from Facebook and other social channels — but the company is taking steps to ensure that this increased social traffic results in meaningful audience growth, rather than a flash in the pan. In this session, The Hill deputy managing editor Sarakshi Rai discusses the company’s social traffic bump in 2025 — and its plans to build on the moment without becoming dependent on any individual platform.

Speaker: Sarakshi Rai, deputy managing editor of audience & content strategy, The Hill

Inside Fox’s Streaming Playbook with Fox One

This NFL season is the first in which every game is available to stream, and a big reason for that is the recent launch of Fox’s standalone streaming service Fox One. In this session, Fox’s John Fiedler breaks down the development of its flagship streaming product and how it’s scoring with viewers.

Speaker: John Fiedler, evp of product & engineering, Fox Corporation

AI Dealmaking: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Publisher-AI Company Partnerships

The nature of dealmaking between publishers and AI companies is undergoing rapid change. In this session, Trusted Media Brands ‘ Jacob Salaman examines the latest trends in content licensing agreements, data sharing, and joint ventures, discussing why these partnerships are crucial for publishers to thrive in the AI era — and what the dealbreakers are.

Speaker: Jacob Salamon, vp of business development, Trusted Media Brands

Media and The Future: The Atlantic’s Human-First Approach to AI in Journalism

These days, it’s impossible for publishers to ignore the rise of artificial intelligence — and The Atlantic continues to cover this technology rigorously and welcomes ways it can help grow relationships with its audience. In this session, The Atlantic managing editor Bhumika Tharoor discusses why and how The Atlantic is looking to maintain a core of human creativity and how to think about traffic and search in the era of AI.

Speaker: Bhumika Tharoor, managing editor, The Atlantic