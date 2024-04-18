Walmart rolls out a self-serve, supplier-driven insights connectors

Walmart rolled out a new insights offering on April 17 at the Possible conference in Miami that involves its Walmart Connect and Walmart Luminate products. Seth Dallaire, Walmart U.S.’ chief revenue officer, explained some of the news when he sat for an interview at the Digiday Studio at Possible, at which Digiday was a media partner.

With some 144 million customers shopping via in-store and online, the retail giant has connected its Walmart Luminate insights unit with its sales network Walmart Connect to help the company’s suppliers better plan for accommodating customers’ needs. Called Walmart Luminate Insights Activation, it’s a self-serve integration that pairs existing advanced targeting with Luminate’s insights, with a goal to drive product, brand and category sales.