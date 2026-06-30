OpenX hunts new CEO after parting ways with Matt Sattel as chief executive

Ad tech company OpenX is seeking a new chief executive officer after parting ways with Matt Sattel, who took over the role in February of this year, Digiday has learned.

According to separate Digiday sources, OpenX’s leadership reshuffle comes as competitive supply-side platforms also explore their future options, with similar high-profile exits in the space expected in the latter half of 2026.

Joshua Metzger has been appointed as OpenX’s interim CEO, and in a statement shared with Digiday, he acknowledged Sattel’s contribution to the company. “After 14 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth, OpenX has the products, technology and team to continue to transform the supply-side landscape,” it read.

“We are grateful to Matt for taking on the role at such a difficult time after the passing of our long-time CEO, John Gentry, and look forward to finding a tested CEO who will help us take what we’ve built to the next level.”

Sattel stepped into the role following the death of longtime CEO Gentry, making him the third such executive to hold the role since the company was founded in the late 2000s. He had served as the company’s president and sales lead, working closely with the company’s earlier leadership for over four years.

One source indicated OpenX’s board members were likely to prioritize an experienced company chief executive as they hunt for a new CEO – note the term “tested” in the above statement. This current exercise is also understood to serve as a precursor to potential merger-and-acquisition talks, moves that would likely be emulated at rival SSPs, according to sources familiar with the developments.

Meanwhile, several pointed out that other high-profile companies in the space have likewise overhauled their C-suites in recent months, with The Trade Desk’s C-suite overhaul widely seen as an indication of its current phase of growing pains.

Meanwhile, rival SSP Magnite conducted a similar reshuffle of its leadership, with several senior product executives departing, a move industry observers interpreted as a sharpening of its commercial focus.