Ad Tech Briefing: The days of bloat are over, as efficiency drives ad tech’s C-suite exodus

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Faced with the ever-increasing incursion of LLMs, the majority of independent ad tech players are faced with the option of either bulking up or flaming out; it’s a scenario that was demonstrated in several developments over the past week.

Meanwhile, prominent companies in the space continue to reshuffle their leadership teams, with Magnite’s recent C-suite departures interpreted by industry observers as a sharpening of its commercial focus.

Viant’s $40 million TVision deal

Viant has announced its intention to buy TVision, an audience measurement firm, for $40 million, in a move its leadership claims will separate it from other demand-side platforms eager to gain market share in the fast-emerging CTV ad market.

Tim Vanerhook, CEO of the publicly listed ad tech firm, made the announcement on LinkedIn, maintaining the intended TVision purchase will be a turning point in the “DSP wars,” as the TV ad industry has been stuck with impressions and self-reported attribution that marketers can’t fully trust.

Viant’s pitch to advertisers is now “a more unified buy-side view of TV investment,” which Vanderhook claims now reduces its reliance on what platforms like Amazon or Google report about outcomes.

It highlights three key signals it says matter most: who was actually in the room, whether people were co-viewing, plus second-by-second eyes-on-screen attention during ad playback

Viant claims these signals will be exclusive to the Viant DSP, combined with its IRIS ID – an outfit it bought in 2024 – at the content level. “You really needed IRIS for TVision and Viant to come together,” Vanderhook told AdExchanger shortly after news of the deal broke.

The announced commercial terms of the intended transaction revealed that Viant will hand over $22.5 million in cash and $17.5 million of shares of its Class A common stock (based on a fixed price per share established in the merger agreement) delivered at closing. The $40 million sale price comes against the backdrop of the measurement outfit raising $58 million in funding, including its $16 million 2022 funding round led by iSpot.tv.

Elsewhere, JWX, the company formed from the 2024 merger of Connatix and JW Player, announced the purchase of True Anthem for an undisclosed fee. JWX’s acquisition of True Anthem adds an AI-powered social publishing and distribution layer that automates which content to share, when to share it and across which platforms, aiming to capture fast “viral windows” and boost traffic and conversions. This changes JWX from primarily distributing/publishing tech into a more end-to-end, growth-focused publisher platform that also handles execution at scale rather than relying on manual coordination.

Speaking with Digiday earlier this month, one corporate development executive described the current dealmaking environment as “a buyer’s market,” and the sentiment appears to hold true when examining the latest report from investment bank LUMA Partners. The report noted that Q1 dealmaking across ad tech and martech cooled, with total deal volume falling year over year. Intuitively, AI was the main driver of investment and interest, even as mergers and acquisitions in the space slowed.

Appetite for efficiency

Meanwhile, IAB Tech Lab announced it is open-sourcing Amazon Ads’ Dynamic Traffic Engine, enabling DSPs to signal bidding preferences directly to supply-side platforms to reduce unnecessary bid requests. It reflects mounting industry pressure to limit wastage, primarily by lowering infrastructure costs, and shift toward more efficient, signal-driven — and increasingly agentic — programmatic supply chains.

It’s within this context that OpenX recently unveiled its brand refresh, dubbing itself “the intelligent SSP,” with an emphasis on simplifying the notoriously opaque ad tech landscape and guaranteeing advertisers’ inventory quality and performance.

Amanda Forrester, svp, marketing and communications, OpenX, told Digiday the renewed messaging was geared towards highlighting the SSP’s investments in quality, such as its identity graph, data solutions, and user-friendly U/I, as well as other efficiencies, i.e., direct connections with publishers.

“I believe that for the first time in probably a decade, we’re seeing much clearer differentiation between the top SSPs,” she said, adding that performing ad targeting on a correctly equipped SSP offers marketers “higher fidelity matches.”

Magnite’s C-suite reshuffle

“It’s a very clear change in direction… shipping out three executives is quite drastic.” An unamed industry source.

In other news, the departure of three senior executives from The Trade Desk, dubbed a “changing of the guard,” generated headlines earlier this month, with fellow publicly-listed ad tech firm Magnite echoing these moves with a C-suite reshuffle ot its own.

Last week, the SSP revealed the exits of several senior executives, including its chief marketing officer, David Hertog, chief product officer, Adam Soroca, and chief strategy officer Erik Hovanec. These departures were later followed by the April 20 announcement of the retirement plans of Magnite’s chief financial officer, David Day.

The moves are understood to be aimed at making Magnite’s product organization more commercially driven and buy-side focused, with sources pointing to the newly expanded roles of Sean Buckley – president, revenue & market strategy as of this month – and Katie Evans – now president of product & operations – as an indication of this direction.

One source, who declined to be named to maintain industry relationships, interpreted the leadership reshuffle as accelerating an earlier shift in strategy away from what was characterized as a more “purely strategic product approach.” The source added, “It’s a very clear change in direction… shipping out three executives is quite drastic.”

Magnite is currently searching for a successor to Day, who will remain as CFO until September 30, and reaffirmed that it is on course to realize its earlier Q1 revenue forecast; it is scheduled to announce these results on May 6.

What we’ve heard

“Principal media usage grew 11% last year – yet nearly half of advertisers still have no formal governance around it. That should worry CMOs.”

– Liam Brennan highlights an update to the Association of National Advertisers’ “Acceleration of Principal Media” report, which raises how adoption has risen 11% between an earlier version of the report, with 96% of in-house marketers now highly cognizant of it.

Numbers to know

A recent study by Reuters and Integral Ad Science finds keyword blocking continues to over-exclude brand-safe inventory at scale, with blunt blocklists filtering out large volumes of suitable news content. Below are some key findings.

54%: Brand-suitable Reuters news URLs that would be blocked by keyword lists

Brand-suitable Reuters news URLs that would be blocked by keyword lists 4.27%: Brand-suitable Reuters lifestyle URLs that would be blocked

Brand-suitable Reuters lifestyle URLs that would be blocked 13.5%: Lifestyle ad impressions coming from brand-safe URLs that would still be blocked

Lifestyle ad impressions coming from brand-safe URLs that would still be blocked $2.8B: Estimated annual publisher revenue lost due to keyword blocking (U.S., Stagwell)

What we’ve covered

The Trade Desk is changing how advertisers buy — and what they can see

The new “Trading Modes”, currently in closed beta for select clients, as confirmed to Digiday by four ad execs, offers advertisers two ways to run campaigns: Control Mode and Performance Mode.

TikTok’s Khartoon Weiss to exit the platform as its N. America lead of global business

TikTok’s North America lead for its global business solutions, Khartoon Weiss, left the company on Friday, April 9, according to an internal memo that was shared with Digiday.

What we’re reading

How AI agents that can make ad buying decisions are coming to programmatic

Agencies and ad tech firms are racing to encode the instincts of their best traders into AI agents—systems designed not just to execute campaigns, but to enhance all aspects of the programmatic process. The challenge, however, is replicating how that expertise actually works.

The agentic marketplace is here. Where does that leave DSPs and SSPs?

Companies on both the buy- and sell-side of programmatic trading are taking a step toward a fully agentic marketplace, where agents can not only determine the best inventory for an advertiser, but also access inventory that wasn’t previously available through the bid stream and execute campaigns.

Advertising’s new ‘safety’ fight

Cross-industry efforts are taking shape to demand more transparency from tech giants like Google and Meta. Industry groups are pushing for more action around AI ad auction transparency and the responsible use of AI tools in marketing.

Cloudflare and GoDaddy ink partnership to rein in AI agents reshaping web traffic

The partnership gives GoDaddy’s 20 million small businesses access to Cloudflare’s tools to control which AI agents can access their websites and block impersonators.