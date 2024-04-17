NBA CMO Henault: How the league added music and fashion to its bench strength

Day two of the Possible conference in Miami on April 16 is in the books, and among a series of interviews Digiday conducted with C-suite executives who took the stage, Tammy Henault, CMO of the NBA, shared some of the strategies that helped the association stand out from other pro sports leagues.

Henault, who also oversees the WNBA and G League, cited the intersection of sports and culture that the professsional basketball league has cultivated as a means to growing its global fan base.