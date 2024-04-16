VaynerMedia CEO Vaynerchuk: Media, creative agencies must reunite to create ‘common sense’ marketing solutions

Laid out in pretty stark terms, VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, on the first day of the Possible conference in Miami on Monday, advocated for a reconciliation of media and creative agencies to create a more common sense approach to media and marketing that many of the companies in attendance at the conference, he said, remain loath to embrace.

“I believe the modern marketing comms strategy should be predicated on common sense and a lot less on boardroom behavior,” said Vaynerchuk, adding, “I was looking at the list of attendees on the flight down here and, respectfully, a lot of the companies that are here are trading on fake mathematical proxies of marketing vs. actual marketing.”