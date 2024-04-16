VaynerMedia CEO Vaynerchuk: Media, creative agencies must reunite to create ‘common sense’ marketing solutions
Laid out in pretty stark terms, VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, on the first day of the Possible conference in Miami on Monday, advocated for a reconciliation of media and creative agencies to create a more common sense approach to media and marketing that many of the companies in attendance at the conference, he said, remain loath to embrace.
“I believe the modern marketing comms strategy should be predicated on common sense and a lot less on boardroom behavior,” said Vaynerchuk, adding, “I was looking at the list of attendees on the flight down here and, respectfully, a lot of the companies that are here are trading on fake mathematical proxies of marketing vs. actual marketing.”
Vaynerchuk went on to say that the media and marketing business need to have a better understanding of where consumer attention is and reorient traditional marketings practices in concert with AI and big tech to “create creative that consumers will consider vs. industry creative.”
Vaynerchuk also discussed the peril of underestimating the importance of social organic creative as the real starting point of meaningful marketing campaigns and, in his opinion, the poor job the industry does about having the conversation about what media impressions are actually being consumed.
“We talk a lot about numbers, but a lot of times those numbers are predicated on maybe or potentially vs. actual,” he said.
The reunification of creative and media agencies, Vaynerchuk said, can help solve for a lot of the industry’s self imposed and internally focused pain points.
“There is a real opportunity here to bring creative and media back together again, under one roof — not a holding company — and ask agency, partners, or platform partners, or technology partners to prove real ROI on the business results and not the reports that look good in the boardroom.”
Other video interviews at Possible
Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential
Alejandra Salazar, founder and CEO, CROING
Laura Jones, CMO, Instacart
Harry Kargman, founder and CEO, Kargo
More in Media Buying
How lack of motivation could be seen as a hindrance to solving programmatic fraud
Casale outlined some of the main challenges to solving the problems of fraud in the programmatic world — the latest boogeyman being MFAs
Indie agency Left Off Madison takes a right turn into live shopping
Why one indie agency is investing in live shopping.
Media Buying Briefing: How influencer agencies are adapting to TikTok’s SEO incentives
Agencies and influencers are increasingly focusing on search content strategies as TikTok recently launched a new monetization program to reward content matching popular searches – but experts warn that brand safety and authenticity could get tarnished if they do not strike the right balance.