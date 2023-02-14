Advertisers can feel good about Super Bowl LVII’s ratings, even if viewers didn’t love every ad

Super Bowl LVII on Fox is in the books, with a solid ratings trajectory throughout the game.

The game reached a total of 124 million viewers, according to ad tracking service AdImpact, leaving most advertisers quite content with the $7 million per 30-second spot they spent in between a tight game, whose winner was unclear until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. (More clear was the general consensus that the celebrity-stuffed ads underwhelmed most observers and critics, while a few ads featuring dogs stole hearts.)