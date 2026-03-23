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Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit

What happens when agency execs negotiate against AI agents

By Tim Peterson  •  March 23, 2026  •
Ivy Liu

This article is part of a series covering our Programmatic Marketing Summit. More from the series →

What really happens when AI agents are enlisted to negotiate ad deals?

To find out, I created an interactive game that has actual Gemini-powered AI agents represent buyers and sellers in an advertising deal. Then I asked Wpromote’s Skyler McGill and Butler/Till’s Ryan Lammela to test out the game.

If you want to play the game yourself, join us at the Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit on May 6-8 in Palm Springs, California.

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