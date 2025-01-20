How ad buyers and sellers are placing their bets in 2025

Keep up to date with Digiday’s annual coverage of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. More from the series →

Las Vegas is kind of an ideal backdrop to survey marketing and media executives about the state of the ad market. Advertising is ultimately gambling after all.

During this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Sin City, executives from brands, agencies and media companies, including Havas, Mastercard, NBCUniversal and Stagwell, revealed where they are placing their chips in 2025 — as well as the bets they would expect to fold this year.