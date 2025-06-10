This Ad Tech Briefing covers the latest in ad tech and platforms for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Friday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

As the multiple antitrust cases this year attest, Google’s place at the top of the digital advertising market is clear (if under threat). The same can be said of its demand-side platform, DV360, although it’s up to the government to determine how that fares.

However, arguably, it is the battle for the number 2 spot in the DSP sector where market forces are moving at a more intense (and interesting) pace as Amazon and The Trade Desk duke it out.

In a June 8 blog post, The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green announced plans to share around 10 product and partnership updates over the next two weeks — no doubt to mark the advertising industry’s marquee event, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



Digiday understands this PR strategy has been labelled “rolling thunder,” with Green’s LinkedIn post also previewing a global roadshow of trader summits across several cities to promote Kokai’s pending updates, such as Deal Desk, as it aims to make good with its core customer base: media agencies.

Of course, the slower-than-expected adoption of Kokai was singled out as the main operational misstep behind the Q4 shortfall (and stock price crash), although, given recent murmurs from sources, reading between the lines may be warranted.

As detailed in multiple Digiday articles in recent weeks, Amazon wants its DSP to be seen not as a tool for buying ads on Amazon but as a top-tier gateway to the open web. And yes, that puts The Trade Desk directly in the crosshairs, especially in light of Amazon’s recent moves to undercut the ad tech rival.

In multiple conversations with sources in recent weeks, sources have discussed the impact of Amazon’s DSP on the ad tech market, particularly its potential to undercut Trade Desk, as well as Google’s DV 360. Some have noted Amazon’s competitive advantages, including its no platform fee policy and access to first-party data. This is a stark contrast to the media buyers’ attitudes about The Trade Desk, as expressed to Digiday in recent months.

However, sources have also highlighted Amazon DSP’s perceived disorganization, technical shortcomings, and lack of customer support — these aspects have long been considered a cornerstone of The Trade Desk’s rise on Madison Avenue, although there is a growing cognizance of this within Amazon towers.

Some sources even believe that this may prompt the e-commerce giant to ameliorate its earlier intransigence over rebates — surely music to the ears of media agencies — in its bid to overcome the (widely perceived) technical advantage of The Trade Desk’s Kokai.

So, it seems, one of the key questions that will be pondered by scaled media buyers over their meetings with large-scale DSPs at Cannes Lions center on: do financial incentives matter more than campaign features?

What we’ve heard

“Any LLM that is effectively ransacking publisher content, and not paying for it, that’s an intellectual property theft.”

— IAB Tech Lab Anthony Katsur explains the standards body’s efforts to galvanize the publishing sector to pressurize the latest, and arguably most threatening, wave of Big Tech to restore some degree of parity to the online media sector.

Numbers to know

“Core four” : the number of SSPs Stagell-owned Assembly now works with, down from 20 earlier this year

: the number of SSPs Stagell-owned Assembly now works with, down from 20 earlier this year 21,000 : the number of U.S. job roles the advertising and media industry fell by in May

: the number of U.S. job roles the advertising and media industry fell by in May 78 million : the number of Perplexity search queries in May, according to CEO Aravind Srinivas at Bloomberg Tech

: the number of Perplexity search queries in May, according to CEO Aravind Srinivas at Bloomberg Tech 90%: the number of Deal IDs that are “effectively failed” on The Trade Desk

What we’ve covered: follow these key stats

Madison and Wall’s Brian Wieser warns: the U.S. ad market is up, but the cliff’s still there

Madison & Wall’s Brian Wieser explained how Q1 ad spend defied negative expectations prompted by speculation around global tariffs, with the ‘nimbleness’ offered by digital advertising allowing this category to outgrow the wider market. Wieser now sees it jumping 9.9% in the second quarter and 10.3% for the year.

In Graphic Detail: How podcasts are earning their spot in the premium ad tier

As podcasting evolves from an audio medium into a video medium, brands are increasingly viewing the format as premium, complete with high viewability, strong engagement, and audience quality.

What we’re reading

Mary Meeker’s ‘unprecedented’ AI report

Mary Meeker, a renowned internet analyst and trend-spotter, released a 340-page report last week forecasting the explosive global impact of AI in 2025. She describes AI adoption as “unprecedented,” citing ChatGPT’s record-breaking growth. Meeker compares AI’s rise to the internet’s early days — only faster, global from the start, and driven by bold innovation, making AI the most rapidly adopted consumer technology in history.

Meet the ‘reclusive’ tech billionaire making an audacious bid to buy TikTok

In a rare interview with Business Insider, AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi positions his company as a quiet but formidable force in ad tech, now boldly stepping into the spotlight with a bid for TikTok’s international business. Known for his hands-on, profit-focused leadership and aversion to hype, Foroughi has built a $140B AI-driven ad network powering high-margin growth. He now sees TikTok as a natural extension of AppLovin’s monetization engine and algorithmic strengths.

AI-driven search ad spending set to surge to $26 billion by 2029, data shows

The latest figures from eMarketer states that spending on AI-powered search advertising is poised to surge to nearly $26 billion by 2029 from just over $1 billion this year in the U.S., driven by rapid adoption of the technology and more sophisticated user targeting.

MiQ Unveils AI Tool ‘Sigma’ to Unify Fragmented Programmatic Ecosystem

VideoWeek observes how both MiQ and WPP Media have launched AI-powered solutions to streamline fragmented programmatic advertising. MiQ’s Sigma and WPP’s Open Intelligence aim to unify disparate data sources and improve campaign performance. Each offers AI-driven insights, cross-platform activation, and customization without full automation. The tools emphasize transparency and flexibility while partnering with major tech and data providers to support scalable, real-time marketing intelligence.