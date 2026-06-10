OpenAI’s ChatGPT ads get its first conversion API partner in LiveRamp

OpenAI’s speed dating tour of ad tech has a new match: LiveRamp.

The data matching firm — and potentially Publicis-owned — is the first independent ad tech company to pipe conversion data into OpenAI’s conversion API. Brands could do it directly before but not via an intermediary.

Unlike other deals of this ilk, this one is tightly scoped. It’s U.S.-only for now, with Europe close behind, and limited to select mutual clients of OpenAI and LiveRamp. For those advertisers who qualify, it lets them connect what happens in the chatbot to what gets bought in the real world for the first time. Eventually, that will expand to clicks, giving marketers independent verification of which ads people actually engaged with inside the app.

“We expect our first advertiser to go live this week,” said Travis Clinger, chief connectivity & ecosystem officer and GM, international at LiveRamp, without naming the advertiser. “As OpenAI expands that out, and it has more and more advertisers running advertising on OpenAI, this partnership will scale.”

Until then, marketers will be working with transaction data, which LiveRamp argued is the more valuable signal anyway. Say someone sees a Nike ad in ChatGPT, doesn’t click anything, then walks into a store two days later and buys the trainers. LiveRamp pulls that purchase from Nike’s till data and passes it back to OpenAI — proof that the ad drove a real sale.

It works the same way as when LiveRamp connects transaction data to everyone including Meta, Google and TikTok. When a marketer runs an ad in ChatGPT, it passes its transaction data — including product, price and date — to LiveRamp via an encrypted server connection. LiveRamp attaches a hashed email to identify the buyer without exposing personal data, with RampID support to follow, then forwards everything to OpenAI. From there, it’s OpenAI’s call on how the matching works. LiveRamp passes the data but the attribution methodology belongs to the platform. How that data gets used once inside it is a matter between OpenAI and the advertiser.

“We find the transaction data is actually far more valuable than the click-based data,” said Clinger.

For an ads business not even four months old, still determining what it actually is to consumers — and therefore to advertisers — that kind of third-party validation matters. What marketers don’t know yet is what kind of platform it actually is: high-intent purchase engine or glorified recipe finder. Until that’s clearer, budgets stay experimental. Third-party measurement is how OpenAI starts making the case.

More are likely to follow. OpenAI said as much two months ago but didn’t elaborate. What it has been clear on, however, is the pace. The normal playbook goes: launch ads, build the product, scale the advertiser base then bring in third-party measurement once there’s enough demand to justify it. TikTok took the better part of four years. OpenAI is doing it in four months — not because the demand is there yet but because it needs to engineer the confidence to get there, especially as it tries to go after performance ad dollars.

“OpenAI’s buying models moved from CPM to CPC to CPA in roughly two months,” said ad tech consultant Shirley Marschall. “That’s essentially OpenAI being dragged toward accountability by advertiser pressure. Each model demands more proof than the last. CPA in particular requires solid attribution infrastructure, which is exactly why the measurement partner announcement matters.”

There’s a wrinkle, though. LiveRamp is set to become part of Publicis by year end, pending deal closure. For a business whose value to OpenAI — and to the 300-plus partners in its ecosystem — rests on its neutrality, that’s a live question. Advertisers who have long relied on LiveRamp precisely because it sits outside the holdco system, may think twice about routing their data through something that doesn’t anymore if the deal closes.

“It will be interesting to watch though if OpenAI partners with a truly independent measurement partner,” said Marschall. “Because a partner with any revenue, equity, or commercial entanglement with OpenAI (and there are plenty of companies checking this box) would essentially mean they’re grading their own homework. Either way, nothing in advertising ages as bad as a ‘first’ integration or partnership, as additional ones will follow soon.”

Clinger acknowledged the neutrality question directly, saying LiveRamp would operate as a standalone company under Publicis and that maintaining its independence had been an explicit commitment in the deal announcement. The neutrality it had built over more than a decade, he argued, wasn’t going anywhere.

“One of the things Publicis was very clear about was maintaining LiveRamp’s neutrality,” he said. “We believe very strongly that the neutrality we’ve had for well over a decade will continue post-Publicis acquisition.”

If he’s right then the partnership has room to grow from there. Clinger said he believes this is just the “first step” in this partnership with more identifiers coming in the months ahead. What that ultimately builds toward he wouldn’t say. But if the pattern holds with other platforms, conversion API partnerships tend to be the precursor to something bigger. Clean room, for instance.

“As we have more to share, we will definitely make sure that you’re one of the first to know,” Clinger said.