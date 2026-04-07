Ad Tech Briefing: Disney and Mediaocean sound the death knell for the I/O

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Disney and Mediaocean have paired to minimize the headaches of purchasing ad space on the House of Mouse. Even if it does deliver, for some, it points to compression in the media supply chain. A trend that’s been in place for some time, and accelerated by AI in more recent years.

The partnership was announced last week and is scheduled for a Q3 rollout, with the unveiling of Prisma Direct, a new workflow layer within Mediaocean’s Prisma system designed to more directly connect media buyers and publishers through API-driven integrations.

The product enables agencies and brands to execute direct transactions across The Walt Disney Company’s CTV and streaming inventory through a single interface, automating processes that were traditionally fragmented across planning, trafficking, and financial reconciliation.

Furthermore, the technology is built on the same technology that underpins Disney Campaign Manager — the media giant’s self-service ad platform — and the integration also lets buyers access premium inventory, including sponsorships and high-impact placements. Advertisers using Prisma Direct can execute such buys without manual insertion orders or disparate execution tools.

Death of the I/O?

Mediaocean is positioning Prisma Direct as a modernizing tool, removing the need for manual I/Os, a practice that is still widely performed, despite the ad industry’s fondness for trumpeting its modernity, i.e., programmatic or agentic ad buys.

Historically, these transactions have required a patchwork of spreadsheets, PDFs, and manual data entry across multiple systems, resulting in operational inefficiencies and an increased risk of billing discrepancies.

The pitch to buyers is: workflow consolidation and cost reduction. Evidently, Mediaocean’s pitch is made with CFOs in mind, every bit as much as the campaign team with their hands on keyboard. In a press release, it claims to deliver on the above by integrating ordering, activation, analytics, and billing into a single system of record.

For publishers, the model is positioned as a way to increase net revenue by minimizing intermediaries and reducing leakage associated with complex supply chains, i.e., the dreaded “ad tech tax.” In doing so, Mediaocean is effectively positioning Prisma as a central execution layer for direct premium media transactions, rather than solely a planning and reconciliation tool.

According to the duo, the Prisma Direct–Disney integration signals a shift toward workflow consolidation rather than a structural disruption of the supply chain.

Executives with knowledge of the partnership told DIgiday that embedding direct IO execution – and much of the business is still conducted in such a manner, especially in TV land – into Mediaocean’s Prisma streamlines the entire planning, trafficking, and financial reconciliation of a campaign.

However, core ad tech functions, such as decisioning, ad serving, identity, and measurement, remain intact within Disney’s existing systems, with its partnerships with demand-side platforms, etc., still in place.

Mediaocean’s Drew Kane, chief product officer, Prisma, told Digiday that Prisma Direct does not introduce a new bidding or optimization layer, and control remains between buyers and sellers.

“Publisher decisioning remains within existing publisher and partner stacks,” he wrote in an emailed statement. “Prisma Direct focuses on workflow efficiency and accelerating, not replacing, execution or measurement technologies.”

Strategically, this positions Prisma as an orchestration layer for direct buying, reducing operational friction, with Mediaocean’s Kane explaining to Digiday that it was developed based on clear feedback from campaign teams at advertisers, agencies, and TV sellers.

As such, the launch does not amount to disintermediation; rather, it reconfigures the workflow by collapsing manual steps while preserving intermediaries’ roles in execution and optimization.

“More dynamic or open-market programmatic use cases will continue to be served through DSPs [demand-side platforms], and work in concert with direct buys to enable advertisers to reach audiences at the right ad frequency, and with the right outcomes,” added Kane.

Paths to the mouse

As of 2026, Disney has built a multi-path monetization strategy for its streaming and digital inventory — spanning direct sales, programmatic integrations, and self-service tools.

Developments in recent years include DRAX Direct integrations and partnerships with DSPs such as The Trade Desk, Google, and Amazon, reflecting a strategy of consolidating demand through preferred pipes while maintaining optionality.

The latest partnership means Mediaocean’s Prisma will be able to connect directly into Disney’s systems, including its self-service platform, allowing agencies to plan, transact, and manage campaigns more efficiently within their existing workflow.

A sign of things to come?

All of this suggests Disney is trying to blend automation with control, i.e., expanding programmatic access via curated, direct integrations while also investing in its own infrastructure, such as Disney Campaign Manager. Rather, it is concentrating spend through fewer, more controlled access points while expanding automation across direct channels.

However, some wonder if this is just the thin edge of the wedge. By embedding execution capabilities into Mediaocean’s Prisma, the platform could evolve from a system of record into a system of activation, particularly for guaranteed CTV and premium video. As more publishers such as Disney integrate via APIs, this model could establish an alternative set of buying rails that bypass traditional DSP pipes for non-biddable inventory, while also centralizing planning, execution, and financial workflows in a single environment.

Over time, the accumulation of campaign, pacing, and financial data could enable such an outfit to layer in optimization and decisioning capabilities. It will be interesting to see if such conversations come up in this year’s upfront negotiations.

What we’ve heard

“The Trade Desk’s test with Claude code is good; it will appeal to the workflow anarchists.”

– An anonymous source with knowledge of The Trade Desk’s recently leaked campaign tests with the Anthropic-owned LLM offers their assessment.

Numbers to know

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