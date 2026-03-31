Ad Tech Briefing: Criteo makes self-serve push with GO, targeting SMB growth

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Criteo is widening access to its performance media stack with the full rollout fo full self-service capabilities for its GO platform as it looks to capture a broader base of small and mid-sized advertisers, bringing itself into more direct competition with Amazon and Google.

Announced today, the development lets advertisers to onboard and launch cross-channel campaigns “in as few as five clicks,” per the firm, with the platform automatically allocating spend across display, video, native and social inventory.

Essentially, the pitch is: Criteo Go reduces the friction that has historically limited access to its performance media tools, with a suite of AI-offerings to manage the complexity behind the scenes, in the guise of its “onboarding agent.”

GO ingests advertiser inputs such as product feeds and catalog data, then combines those with Criteo’s broader dataset — spanning hundreds of millions of shoppers and trillions in transaction signals — to guide bidding and placement decisions in real time.

“With GO’s new self-service capabilities, we’re opening our platform to a broader set of advertisers,” said Todd Parsons, chief product officer and president of performance media, Criteo, adding that the offering marks the company’s first full self-service product.

“From a full-funnel standpoint, the product is very simple; you have three outcome-based tactics that are supported,” Parsons told Digiday. “That is, get your brand discovered for the first time… customer acquisition is something we’ve done well here for a long time… the third is conversion-based marketing.”

Rather than requiring traders to plan and optimize campaigns channel-by-channel, the system dynamically reallocates budgets based on where it predicts outcomes — namely conversions — will be strongest.

Albeit the trade-off for advertisers is control over media placement, compared to the autonomy that regular demand-side platforms would offer media-buying teams, with Parsons acknowledging GO is

structurally closer to Google’s Performance Max or Meta’s Advantage+ than to a traditional demand-side platform.

“There’s good checkpoints for advertisers to control their brand, their creative, [and] what gets tested in terms of outcomes based on the dollars they want to put in an investment pool,” he said, emphasizing that Criteo has sought to offer better brand safety assurances than offerings from rivals such as Amazon, Google, and Meta.”

The self-service rollout is initially limited to the U.S. and U.K., with further geographic expansion planned later this year. To drive adoption, Criteo is offering promotional credits — matching advertiser spend up to $1,500 within the first 30 days. Strategically, the launch also coincides with a key hire with Courtney MacConnell, formerly head of shopping at Google, joining Criteo to lead the GO rollout.

Sources frame Criteo’s GO as both a growth lever and a positioning play. The immediate focus is SMBs — a segment historically underserved by Criteo’s managed-service roots — but longer term, the roadmap points toward an enterprise variant that could intersect more directly with DSP territory.

That said, there are structural hurdles.

Agencies remain organized around channel-specific teams and budgets, which may limit the adoption of unified buying interfaces. At the same time, competitors are pursuing similar automation strategies, raising questions about differentiation beyond data scale and retail signals.

The bigger test will be whether Criteo can translate its performance credentials into sustained share gains outside its traditional retargeting stronghold.

What we’ve heard

“I think agencies are really good at forests, but maybe not so good, when it comes to seeing the trees.”

—Speaking at Smadex’s CTV Live panel, hosted by Mike Brooks, Hard Rock Digital’s Paul Cacciato, head of media partnerships, discussed the value proposition that media agencies bring to the table when it comes to media plans.

Numbers to know

Deloitte’s 19th annual Digital Media Trends survey, based on a survey of U.S. consumers examining shifting media consumption habits and platform dynamics.

49%: Consumers with cable or satellite TV subscriptions, down sharply from 63% three years ago

Consumers with cable or satellite TV subscriptions, down sharply from 63% three years ago 47%: Gen Z respondents who say social video/live streams are their favorite form of video content

Gen Z respondents who say social video/live streams are their favorite form of video content 51%: Millennials who have canceled a streaming service in the past six months

Millennials who have canceled a streaming service in the past six months 70%: Consumers who enjoy content that helps them learn about different cultures

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“The landscape for creators and publishers is evolving rapidly, and we have to evolve with it,” he wrote. “This restructuring allows us to focus, adapt and continue building for the future.”

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