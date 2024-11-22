Why PepsiCo and EA are expanding their partnership into mobile: A Q&A with PepsiCo vp of global sports and entertainment partnerships Adam Warner

As Electronic Arts beefs up its advertising inventory, PepsiCo is taking advantage by bringing Gatorade into the world of “EA Sports FC.”

When Electronic Arts ended its partnership with FIFA last year — changing the name of its long-running association football series “FIFA” to “EA Sports FC” in the process — PepsiCo was one of the new title’s founding partners. For the past year, Pepsi branding has been located everywhere inside the console version of “EA FC,” from advertisements in the virtual football pitch to branded in-game events and activations.