Why 2K is investing in sports games with ‘Top Spin 2K25’ and other titles

As video game publishers adjust to a changing market, the lasting popularity of sports games could present a potential lifeline. 2K, the publisher of prominent sports titles such as “NBA 2K” and “WWE 2K,” has a head start in the race for sports properties, and it’s looking to take advantage in 2024.

On Tuesday, 2K published “Top Spin 2K25,” the latest iteration in 2K’s popular series of tennis games. It’s the first “Top Spin” title since 2011’s “Top Spin 4,” and the latest in a succession of sports games to be released by 2K over the past year. According to 2K’s official website, seven of the publishers’ last eight major releases have been sports games, including “WWE 2K24” last month.